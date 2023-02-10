ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Woman who thought dizziness caused by ‘baby brain’ dies aged 33 after glioblastoma diagnosis

A woman who believed her dizziness was being caused by "baby brain" was then told she had herpes, only to later be diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.Anneka Johnstone, 33, died on 18 November 2019, just just six months after she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma - an aggressive type of cancer that occurs in the brain or spinal cord.Her husband Alan Johnstone, 38, has since been working to raise funds and awareness for a cancer charity.He and Anneka were childhood sweethearts who met when they were teenagers, before marrying in 2015. Anneka gave birth to their daughter, Sienna,...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: No increased risks of adverse events found for vaccinated people

COVID-19 vaccines did not cause an increased risk of adverse events such as heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, pericarditis, and deep vein thrombosis. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Vaccines. The study was coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli, a medical epidemiologist and professor at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna.
TODAY.com

Woman, 39, had cough diagnosed as COVID-19 pneumonia. It was lung cancer

Emily Walthall was a healthy 39-year-old woman enjoying life with her husband and their dogs when everything changed overnight. The day after Thanksgiving 2021, she woke up with a weight on her chest. “It was very abrupt. It was very uncomfortable,” Walthall, a lawyer who lives in Brevard, North Carolina,...
BREVARD, NC
MedicalXpress

New study reveals pregnant people who deliver large babies are at increased risk of developing diabetes later in life

In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting—and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology—researchers will unveil findings that suggest pregnant people who do not have diabetes but deliver a large-for-gestational age baby are at an increased risk of developing prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes 10-14 years later.
TODAY.com

‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
COLUMBUS, OH
MedicalXpress

Researchers reveal metabolic processes key to lung repair

Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have uncovered how cells lining the lung airways change their metabolism, and how this process is key to helping the lungs heal after infection or damage. Cells lining the airways, called epithelial cells, produce mucus or develop cilia whose regular beat moves the mucus...
MedicalXpress

Research reveals why cancers stop responding to kinase-blocking drugs and come back stronger

More than 70 FDA-approved cancer drugs are kinase inhibitors, which work by blocking kinases—enzymes that add phosphate groups to molecules in the cell—and preventing the chemical activity necessary for signaling and growth in cancer cells. Kinase inhibitors can be very effective, but long-term, some patients experience aggressive recurrences that are more difficult to treat and resistant to the original drug.
AOL Corp

Norovirus appears to be spreading as rate of positive tests spikes

Norovirus appears to be at a seasonal high, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of norovirus tests coming back positive, averaged over three weeks, exceeded 15% at the end of last week. That’s the highest recorded since late March 2022. Norovirus is...
TEXAS STATE
Healthline

Can Low Levels of Vitamin D Cause Anemia?

Vitamin D is a nutrient that’s important for bone health, inflammation, and immune function. Vitamin D is also needed for red blood cell production. As a result, a low level may lead to anemia. It’s an indirect, but important, relationship. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that’s essential...
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Dostarlimab-gxly for Recurrent, Advanced Mismatch Repair-Deficient Endometrial Cancer

Earlier this week, the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee also voted 8 to 5 in support of data for dostarlimab-gxly in rectal cancer. The FDA has approved dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli; GSK) for the treatment of adults with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.1.
Healthline

What Causes Leg Pain in Endometriosis and How Is It Treated?

Endometriosis can cause pain in many places throughout the body. For some people with endometriosis, pain can occur in the legs. Endometriosis is a chronic condition that occurs when endometrial-like cells — the cells that grow and shed as part of your menstrual cycle — build up in places other than your uterus.

