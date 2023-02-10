Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Changes in how the heart produces energy may be the earliest signal of cardiac deterioration
Heart failure is often identified only when the heart has already deteriorated. This is in large part because the cause is unknown for about 70% of people who experience heart failure. Researchers at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) have discovered that one of the earliest signs of heart failure...
Woman who thought dizziness caused by ‘baby brain’ dies aged 33 after glioblastoma diagnosis
A woman who believed her dizziness was being caused by "baby brain" was then told she had herpes, only to later be diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.Anneka Johnstone, 33, died on 18 November 2019, just just six months after she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma - an aggressive type of cancer that occurs in the brain or spinal cord.Her husband Alan Johnstone, 38, has since been working to raise funds and awareness for a cancer charity.He and Anneka were childhood sweethearts who met when they were teenagers, before marrying in 2015. Anneka gave birth to their daughter, Sienna,...
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly meningitis soar – the 6 signs you must know
MENINGITIS cases more than doubled last year after lockdown rules were lifted. Experts fear the deadly infection, which killed rocker Jeff Beck, 78, last month, is surging now that people are mixing again. Meningitis Now said confirmed hospital cases were up to 205 last year compared to 80 the year...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
MedicalXpress
Loneliness in later life lessens when older adults spend many hours volunteering, shows study
Volunteering not only fulfills a sense of purpose for older adults by helping others, it also can alleviate loneliness, especially when volunteering more than 100 hours per year, according to a University of Michigan study. Loneliness among older adults is a major public health problem. Numerous research studies have consistently...
A Dangerous Fungal Infection Is Spreading Across the US. How Concerned Should We Be?
If you grew up in Arizona or California — or you're obsessed with the HBO series "The Last of Us" — you may already be familiar with the dangers of fungal infections, particularly Valley fever. And while the vast majority of Valley fever cases are reported in the Southwest, experts are saying the fungal infection is spreading due to climate change.
NIH Director's Blog
Science Update: Infants’ cries may predict later developmental problems, NIH-funded study suggests
Characteristics of the cries of preterm infants may help predict their risk for long-term developmental and behavioral problems, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The findings may lead to tools to identify babies at highest risk for such issues, aiding early treatment or prevention efforts. The...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: No increased risks of adverse events found for vaccinated people
COVID-19 vaccines did not cause an increased risk of adverse events such as heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, pericarditis, and deep vein thrombosis. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Vaccines. The study was coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli, a medical epidemiologist and professor at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna.
TODAY.com
Woman, 39, had cough diagnosed as COVID-19 pneumonia. It was lung cancer
Emily Walthall was a healthy 39-year-old woman enjoying life with her husband and their dogs when everything changed overnight. The day after Thanksgiving 2021, she woke up with a weight on her chest. “It was very abrupt. It was very uncomfortable,” Walthall, a lawyer who lives in Brevard, North Carolina,...
MedicalXpress
New study reveals pregnant people who deliver large babies are at increased risk of developing diabetes later in life
In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting—and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology—researchers will unveil findings that suggest pregnant people who do not have diabetes but deliver a large-for-gestational age baby are at an increased risk of developing prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes 10-14 years later.
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal metabolic processes key to lung repair
Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have uncovered how cells lining the lung airways change their metabolism, and how this process is key to helping the lungs heal after infection or damage. Cells lining the airways, called epithelial cells, produce mucus or develop cilia whose regular beat moves the mucus...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests link between brain injury and use of mental health and substance-use services
Individuals who use mental health or substance use services may be more likely to have experienced a traumatic brain injury (TBI) when compared to the general population, according to a new scoping review led by Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing Ph.D. student Julia Davies. Most studies included in the...
CNBC
What it feels like when your mental health condition becomes a punchline: 'It actually drives people further into hiding'
You may sometimes make what you think is a light-hearted joke about mental health conditions like saying someone is "acting bipolar," or claiming you have OCD, simply because you like to keep things tidy. But if you don't actually have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) or bipolar disorder (BPD), those jokes can...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals why cancers stop responding to kinase-blocking drugs and come back stronger
More than 70 FDA-approved cancer drugs are kinase inhibitors, which work by blocking kinases—enzymes that add phosphate groups to molecules in the cell—and preventing the chemical activity necessary for signaling and growth in cancer cells. Kinase inhibitors can be very effective, but long-term, some patients experience aggressive recurrences that are more difficult to treat and resistant to the original drug.
AOL Corp
Norovirus appears to be spreading as rate of positive tests spikes
Norovirus appears to be at a seasonal high, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of norovirus tests coming back positive, averaged over three weeks, exceeded 15% at the end of last week. That’s the highest recorded since late March 2022. Norovirus is...
Healthline
Can Low Levels of Vitamin D Cause Anemia?
Vitamin D is a nutrient that’s important for bone health, inflammation, and immune function. Vitamin D is also needed for red blood cell production. As a result, a low level may lead to anemia. It’s an indirect, but important, relationship. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that’s essential...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Dostarlimab-gxly for Recurrent, Advanced Mismatch Repair-Deficient Endometrial Cancer
Earlier this week, the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee also voted 8 to 5 in support of data for dostarlimab-gxly in rectal cancer. The FDA has approved dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli; GSK) for the treatment of adults with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.1.
Healthline
What Causes Leg Pain in Endometriosis and How Is It Treated?
Endometriosis can cause pain in many places throughout the body. For some people with endometriosis, pain can occur in the legs. Endometriosis is a chronic condition that occurs when endometrial-like cells — the cells that grow and shed as part of your menstrual cycle — build up in places other than your uterus.
