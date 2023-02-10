ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain

Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng

Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The 15 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Are Growing the Fastest — None Are in New York Or California

The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
FLORIDA STATE
Analysts See Short-Term Strength, Long-Term ‘Generational Shift' in Copper Prices

"Copper is typically used as a construction metal for wiring for building, wiring for machinery and what not, but if we look at the decarbonization net zero energy transition trend, copper is the new oil," Al Chu, who manages the BNY Mellon Natural Resources fund, told CNBC. Saxo Bank Head...
Shares of Palantir Pop as It Reports First Profitable Quarter

Shares of Palantir popped in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported its first quarter of positive GAAP income at $31 million. "With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release....
Treasury Yields Are Mixed as Investors Consider the Outlook for Inflation

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday, as investors awaited key inflation data and fretted over the potential impact on future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by 3.4 basis points at 3.709%. The 2-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, gained 1.1 basis points to trade at 4.524%.
Ukraine Plots Post-War Rebuilding Effort With JPMorgan Chase as Economic Advisor

JPMorgan will tap its debt capital markets operations, payments, and commercial banking and infrastructure investing expertise to help the country stabilize its economy and credit rating, manage its funds, and advance its digital adoption, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Of particular importance is advising the nation...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Coke and Cisco lead this week's earnings schedule. U.S. jets shoot down more unidentified flying objects. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wake up, it's Monday. The bulls are hoping this week is better...
