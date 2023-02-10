Read full article on original website
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng
Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
Ford to Move Forward With $3.5 Billion EV Battery Plant With Chinese Company
Ford said it will collaborate with a Chinese supplier on a new $3.5 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Michigan, despite ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China. Ford will own the new facility through a wholly owned subsidiary instead of operating it as a joint venture with CATL,...
British Semiconductor Bosses Threaten to Move Overseas as U.S. and EU Splurge on Chips
U.K. semiconductor bosses are pleading with the government for subsidies amid fears that some chip firms will be forced to move overseas. The U.S. and EU have announced multibillion-dollar packages aimed at boosting domestic chip production, and industry executives worry the lack of a similar strategy from the U.K. is harming the country's competitiveness.
CNBC Daily Open: Oil Popped and Stocks Flopped — It Feels Like 2022 Again for Markets
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. It feels like 2022 again for markets. But investors want...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
The 15 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Are Growing the Fastest — None Are in New York Or California
The median price for single-family homes in the U.S. dropped by $19,400 in the last three months of 2022, although prices for the year were up 4% overall, new data reveals. While home-price growth decreased, prices were still elevated in 90% of the 186 metro areas examined by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Of those, almost a fifth had double-digit price increases, primarily in the South.
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
Crypto Firm Paxos to Face SEC Charges, Ordered to Stop Minting Binance Stablecoin
New York state regulators ordered Paxos to stop minting new Binance USD tokens, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter. The Ethereum-built BUSD tokens are backed by some $16 billion worth of Treasurys and Treasury Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The regulator said it issued the order Monday "as a result of...
Amazon's Zoox Robotaxi Now Giving Rides to Employees on Public Roads in California
Amazon-owned Zoox said employees are test-riding its driverless robotaxis on public roads in California. For now, the tests are limited to employees at Zoox's Foster City, California, headquarters. Amazon acquired the 9-year-old startup in 2020. Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle venture Zoox said on Monday that it is now testing its self-driving...
Turkey-Syria Reconstruction Costs to Come to ‘Billions of Dollars,' World Bank Says
Turkish and Syrian reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastating twin earthquakes last week will cost "in the billions of dollars," according to Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for Middle East and North Africa. The World Bank has already pledged roughly $1.8 billion of funding for Ankara and is...
Analysts See Short-Term Strength, Long-Term ‘Generational Shift' in Copper Prices
"Copper is typically used as a construction metal for wiring for building, wiring for machinery and what not, but if we look at the decarbonization net zero energy transition trend, copper is the new oil," Al Chu, who manages the BNY Mellon Natural Resources fund, told CNBC. Saxo Bank Head...
Shares of Palantir Pop as It Reports First Profitable Quarter
Shares of Palantir popped in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported its first quarter of positive GAAP income at $31 million. "With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release....
Treasury Yields Are Mixed as Investors Consider the Outlook for Inflation
U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday, as investors awaited key inflation data and fretted over the potential impact on future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by 3.4 basis points at 3.709%. The 2-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, gained 1.1 basis points to trade at 4.524%.
More Americans Are Now Working Fully Remote Than 3 Months Ago, Despite Fewer WFH Job Openings
Remote work could be on the rebound. It's been on the decline since April 2021, when reporting onsite regained its ground as the most popular way to work, according to LinkedIn data. For over a year, the share of people logging in from home continued to tick down as in-person work gained momentum.
Ukraine Plots Post-War Rebuilding Effort With JPMorgan Chase as Economic Advisor
JPMorgan will tap its debt capital markets operations, payments, and commercial banking and infrastructure investing expertise to help the country stabilize its economy and credit rating, manage its funds, and advance its digital adoption, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Of particular importance is advising the nation...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Coke and Cisco lead this week's earnings schedule. U.S. jets shoot down more unidentified flying objects. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wake up, it's Monday. The bulls are hoping this week is better...
