Idaho House introduces bill to eliminate voter identification affidavits in elections
A new bill introduced in the Idaho House of Representatives on Monday would eliminate Idahoans’ ability to sign a sworn voter identification affidavit to verify their identity to vote at the polls in elections. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, is sponsoring House Bill 137, which he said he worked on with the support of the […] The post Idaho House introduces bill to eliminate voter identification affidavits in elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Lawmakers continue 'Greater Idaho' movement discussion, send legislation to house floor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho lawmakers at the capitol are continuing the conversation on the Greater Idaho movement. Testimony was heard on Monday for HJM1, a piece of legislation that was proposed in the House State Affairs Committee. The legislation is a call to action that allows Idaho lawmakers...
What an Idaho school funding lawsuit might look like
It is not inevitable that the Idaho Legislature will invite a school funding lawsuit, but legislators appear at the present time to be heading toward provoking legal action. Three factors will play into a decision as to whether or not to sue the state for violating provisions of the Idaho Constitution: (1) whether the Legislature […] The post What an Idaho school funding lawsuit might look like appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions
Deputies from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office filed a new brief in U.S. District Court with new arguments that take into consideration the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion laws. The Attorney General’s Office also asked the federal judge presiding over the case to again reconsider a preliminary injunction against the abortion […] The post Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Committee chairman proposes repeal of Medicaid expansion in Idaho
BOISE — The chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee is now proposing to repeal Medicaid expansion in Idaho — the legislation comes just over a week after the committee submitted its recommendation that the program stay. The committee voted to introduce the legislation, with only the three Democrats voting against.
The danger is ‘part of the fun‘: Idaho bill may change liability for outdoors industry
The owners of small outdoor-recreation businesses went before an Idaho Senate committee Monday to support legislation that would limit their legal liability when something goes awry on a trail ride, in whitewater rapids or on a hunting expedition. The legislation, Senate Bill 1051, spells out that people who hire a licensed guide or outfitter can […] The post The danger is ‘part of the fun‘: Idaho bill may change liability for outdoors industry appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bill to Create Idaho Driver’s License for Illegal Immigrants Proposed in Senate
A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that...
Post Register
Opinion: The reality: Idaho already has school choice
Idaho offers students and families meaningful school choice. We’ve done so while upholding our constitutional commitment “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” We can continue to support and explore a wide range of options without undermining this obligation. But we can’t meet this goal if we pull money from our public schools under the deceptive claim that only then will we have “true” school choice.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Committee proposes mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking fentanyl in Idaho
Originally published Feb. 9 on Idaho Reports. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee held a bill in committee Thursday that would have set a standard for trafficking fentanyl and introduced a mandatory minimum prison sentence. Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell, pitched HB 67, saying it was necessary for the state’s...
Students react to financial literacy bill
BOISE, Idaho — High school students like Zoe Mabeza and Savannah Chapman want to be as prepared as possible for life after graduation, including making smart financial decisions. Mabeza and Chapman's high school offers personal finance, a class both students took. "I'm starting to learn more about investing and...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Advocates push for a law that would give restricted driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants
Going to work, picking up a prescription, buying groceries, and driving back home are normal tasks for many Americans. But in places with few public transportation options, these simple errands are challenging without a driver's license. That's why an Idaho organization is campaigning to allow undocumented immigrants to receive a...
Post Register
People in Business
Murrell named INL’s regional engagement directorIdaho National Laboratory has named Glen Murrell as its community and regional engagement director effective March 1. In that position, Murrell will coordinate INL’s regional outreach in Alaska, Wyoming, Utah and Montana. This will include efforts with the National Reactor Innovation Center, Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear and stakeholders across the region, an INL news release said.
Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the nation —and we just saw […] The post Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
You Won’t Believe What Surprised Travelers Visiting Idaho
There is a lot to see in this world. Typically, when asked what people would do with more time and more money, many respond with travel more, see more places, explore. Sometimes you don't have to go far to discover or explore something that others take for granted. Idaho seems to be a mystery to so many visitors. A website called planner at heart recently released an article called 10 U.S. States Travelers Were Surprised By the Most.
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
Environmentalists Plot to Ban Bison Hunt Neighboring Idaho
Call it bison hunters versus bison huggers. A band of liberals is bent out of shape because several indigenous tribes are hunting bison in neighboring Montana. This isn’t new. The tribes have been hunting the animals for millennia. They still have treaty rights to conduct the hunt. The food provided is nutritious and goes a long way in feeding people who often have very few dietary options. That happens with poor people and the indigenous are often impoverished.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
eastidahonews.com
She was accused of hitting Idaho State Police lieutenant. Why did judge call off trial?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — In the midst of last summer’s tension after the Supreme Court overturned 50 years of abortion law, a 34-year-old Boise woman was arrested on the steps of the Idaho Capitol while protesting an anti-abortion rights celebration. Police said Avalon Hardy repeatedly shoved a law...
Idaho residents can get thousands of dollars through Homeowner Assistance Fund
The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
