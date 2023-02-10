Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Roanoke has plan to spend millions on affordable housing; public input sought. — The Roanoke Times.

Campbell County seeks to name part of U.S. 501 after late judge. — Lynchburg News and Advance.

House and Senate pass their respective budgets. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Bristol group to monitor air quality from city’s stinky landfill. — WCYB-TV.

Economy:

Halifax County supervisors approve 80-megawatt solar facility. — South Boston News & Record.

Chatham eyes cemetery tourism. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Education:

Bedford County school board member charged with assault and battery after confrontation with former tenant; says he has no regrets. — WSLS-TV.

Former Montgomery County superintendent repays amount stipulated in agreement. — The Roanoke Times.

Montgomery County School Board raises funding request after state error on funding. — The Roanoke Times.

Lynchburg School Board discusses plan to boost employee pay. — Lynchburg News and Advance.

Danville Community College launches new CDL program. — WDBJ-TV.

Culture:

Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

