ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . .

By Cardinal Staff
Cardinal News
Cardinal News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JTlW_0kimkSNv00

Here’s a round-up of top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Roanoke has plan to spend millions on affordable housing; public input sought. — The Roanoke Times.

Campbell County seeks to name part of U.S. 501 after late judge. — Lynchburg News and Advance.

House and Senate pass their respective budgets. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Bristol group to monitor air quality from city’s stinky landfill. — WCYB-TV.

Economy:

Halifax County supervisors approve 80-megawatt solar facility. — South Boston News & Record.

Chatham eyes cemetery tourism. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Education:

Bedford County school board member charged with assault and battery after confrontation with former tenant; says he has no regrets. — WSLS-TV.

Former Montgomery County superintendent repays amount stipulated in agreement. — The Roanoke Times.

Montgomery County School Board raises funding request after state error on funding. — The Roanoke Times.

Lynchburg School Board discusses plan to boost employee pay. — Lynchburg News and Advance.

Danville Community College launches new CDL program. — WDBJ-TV.

Culture:

Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and s ign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.

The post Bedford County school board member charged with assaulting tenant; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News .

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting death of a man Sunday night. About 10:30 p.m. February 12, 2023, deputies were called regarding a report of shots being fired on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake community of Gretna. The victim had already been taken via private vehicle to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna, where he died.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Rocky Mount man dies in Giles County crash

At 2:33 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 11), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 a half-mile west of Route 61. A 1998 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west on Route 460 at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail and proceeded down the hillside. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 460.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash along BUS US29S in Pittsylvania Co. cleared

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along BUS US29S is causing delays Monday after a crash near Blairmont Dr; Rt. 1038E/W, according to VDOT. The south right lane and shoulder are both closed.
WFXR

George Washington High School closed due to threats

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Public School’s George Washington High School reported that the school is closed today due to threats they received this morning. Instead, on Monday, Feb. 13, George Washington High School students will have a virtual learning day. Classes began online at 9 a.m. and will continue with their regular bell schedule. […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found. The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active...
RUSTBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local fire departments compete in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Today is the day! Feb. 12 is Superbowl Sunday! WFXR is going all out this Superbowl Sunday, starting with a little competition of our own. Leading up to the big kick-off, four local departments in Southwest Virginia will be competing on Good Day Virginia in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl Kickoff for the chance to win $2,500.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a person was found with what police say was a serious gunshot wound in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW. At approximately 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside a home. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized, one charged in Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One man was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Saturday and a suspect has been charged, according to Roanoke Police. Police said they were notified of a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a serious gunshot wound outside of a house. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15

Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash that ended a police chase. Rebel R. Hodges, 35, died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, according to police.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
theroanoker.com

Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers

The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
ROANOKE, VA
Cardinal News

Cardinal News

Virginia State
219
Followers
41
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Cardinal News is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news site that serves Southwest and Southside Virginia.

 https://cardinalnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy