ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Around Town: Latest 'scoop' on Honeycream. Battleground: Bartow County

By Facebook, Toles, Temple & Wright, From Facebook, Source: Bartow County Planning and Zoning
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBBxb_0kimkRVC00
Mike and Christie Meyer are deciding whether to continue their gelato shop Honeycream on East Fourth Avenue in downtown Rome. Facebook

The brief return of Honeycream: Downtown Rome’s gelato café Honeycream remains closed as the owners, Mike and Christie Meyer, weigh what’s next. They spent part of January touring Italy, home of the heart of their business.

“We haven’t finalized anything long-term yet” is the latest assessment from the family. There is a caveat: The shop at 4 E. Third Ave. will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Coosa Valley grows again

Coosa Valley Credit Union targets a summer opening of its ninth branch, this one in Dallas and the first one in Paulding County. It will be a storefront in the Publix-anchored Seven Hills Station shopping center and will include a full-service lobby and ATM.

Says Andy Harris, chief executive officer: “The credit union has grown tremendously over the last six years, and we look forward to continuing this trend, which will allow us to serve even more of our neighbors.”

Coosa Valley most recently opened a branch in the Woodstock area and recently completed updates to the Cedartown office.

Battleground: Bartow

We knew it would be an interesting week for the massive Aubrey Corp. proposal in Northeast Bartow — but perhaps not to this degree.

Big turnout. . . : The first public hearings on the Aubrey Corp.’s billion-dollar multiuse plan for 19,500 acres in northeast Bartow County drew a standing-room-only crowd. WBHF Radio reports “so many people showed up to this first open house that the room where it was being held overflowed. The two-hour allotment of time for the open house was split in two sessions so that people who were standing outside of the room had a chance to ask questions” ranging from possible endangered species to outright purchasing some of the site.

. . . but Aubrey not standing still: Six separate bid packages were posted on the same day of the first hearing for projects, including townhomes, apartments, retail/restaurant, warehouses and other mixed uses on the site. The overall price tag for those posts ranged from $68 million to $125 million, according to the bid packages on Dodge Data & Analytics.

This one could get drawn out, something Bartow has seen before with the Rollins family and the one-time route of the oft-delayed 411 Connector.

‘A lot more’ real estate

More on the bountiful 2022 year in real estate: Craig McDaniel has been named the salesperson of the year for Toles, Temple & Wright Inc. It was the second consecutive win for McDaniel, also a Rome city commissioner. Associate broker and Realtor Dan Carlton was the 2022 runner-up.

Honored as “platinum” recipients, signifying the “highest level of achievement/sales volume,” were Carlton, Heath Rogers, Earl Robinson, Andy Kight, Russell Rogers, Jonathan Harris, Jeb Arp, Cindy Fricks, Katie Edwards, Lisa S. Donner, Haley Gulledge, Kathie Marable, Mimi Richards and McDaniel.

Popcorn & Politics

MTG’s McKinney moment: The images of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, during President Biden’s second State of the Union address evoked memories of another Georgia firebrand, Democrat Cynthia McKinney, and the attention she got during similar George Bush addresses. It must be a Georgia thing. Greene, meanwhile, has given the meme crowd new inspiration.

More national attention: Thursday’s edition of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC included a cut on Vice President Harris’ visit to Atlanta the day before — and how the visit was played in the Rome News-Tribune.

Not so fast on rejecting primary change: We picked up another interesting spin on efforts to make Georgia the fourth state voting in the 2024 presidential sweepstakes. Imagine the “national” benefits to Gov. Brian Kemp or either U.S. senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock should it come to endorsing Republican and Democratic hopefuls so early in the campaign season. Their individual support would be huge, resulting in reciprocal benefits. We still don’t understand the resistance to this idea.

Peaks & Valleys

The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia

Peak to the life of Villa Hizer: Too often in recent months, this space has been used to further remember the lives of some of the community’s most cherished residents. Villa Hizer is among the top of that list. She never hit the brakes when it came to helping the community — or when traveling at 189 mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats in her early 70s. Her example is one we can’t, and won’t, forget.

Valley to the sad state of the State of the Union: The most recent edition might as well have been a cut from the disciplinary hearing scene from “Animal House,” complete with similar language. Taking a few liberties with partisan responses is one thing but what we saw Tuesday night was beyond just unprofessional. Points for the president who, in turn, went off script and turned some of the cackling around to his benefit.

Comments / 0

Related
Photography Adventures By Gracie L

The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia

Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
CHATSWORTH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman missing in Cherokee County after leaving for dinner

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 65-year-old woman. She has been identified as Laura Ann Linde. She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and 95 pounds. The last contact with Laura was via text message at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. Laura was...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta

Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Mount Berry Mall | Shopping mall in Rome, Georgia

Mount Berry Mall, also known as Mount Berry Square, is a one-level enclosed shopping mall located in Rome, Georgia. It is the only enclosed mall in the city. Opened in 1991, the mall features Belk and Dunham's Sports as its anchor stores. The mall is managed by Hull Storey Gibson.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia joins in 'Night To Shine' as it's celebrated around the world

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Churches around the world hosted proms for teens and young adults with special needs Friday night. Honored guests walked the red carpet as paparazzi snapped their photos. At Northstar Church in Kennesaw, more than 150 guests showed up in suits and long prom dresses. There were...
KENNESAW, GA
appenmedia.com

Pet of the Week: Battle

Battle (ID# 49994670) is a lover not a fighter, unless he's fighting for your attention! Sponsored by the Ozzie Albies Foundation, this 1-year-old is a treat-motivated guy who already knows "sit." No doubt he will easily learn new tricks and commands in a loving environment. Battle longs to find a forever home and someone to share all that life has to offer. Could it be you?
CHAMBLEE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
ATLANTA, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy