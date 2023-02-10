ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Look of the Week: Sam Smith's inflatable latex jumpsuit at the Brit Awards

Fashion is all about the silhouette. And no one took that sartorial maxim more literally than Sam Smith at the 2023 Brit Awards in London on Saturday. Dressed in a custom look by HARRI — the emerging label helmed by British Indian designer Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai — Smith's supersized curves resembled a Rorschach test, a balloon animal, or to some, a charred roast chicken. The high-shine latex jumpsuit flared sharply at the singer's thighs, creating an exaggerated curvature that mirrored the dramatically squared shoulders. It was the boldest, and most contentious, look of the night.
Star-Lord and Gamora continue to spar in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Super Bowl trailer

It's time to face the music -- Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise is coming to an end. A new trailer for the third and final film in the series debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and dropped some clues as to how Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord is dealing with the loss -- and return -- of his beloved Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

