Fashion is all about the silhouette. And no one took that sartorial maxim more literally than Sam Smith at the 2023 Brit Awards in London on Saturday. Dressed in a custom look by HARRI — the emerging label helmed by British Indian designer Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai — Smith's supersized curves resembled a Rorschach test, a balloon animal, or to some, a charred roast chicken. The high-shine latex jumpsuit flared sharply at the singer's thighs, creating an exaggerated curvature that mirrored the dramatically squared shoulders. It was the boldest, and most contentious, look of the night.

12 HOURS AGO