Treasure at Goodwill: A man knew he had hit the jackpot when he spotted a "worn out" $6 watch
There are quite a few incidents of people finding valuable objects but not realizing their true value until the object has been examined by an expert. The few, lucky people who appear on the Antiques Roadshow are prime examples of this.
Look of the Week: Sam Smith's inflatable latex jumpsuit at the Brit Awards
Fashion is all about the silhouette. And no one took that sartorial maxim more literally than Sam Smith at the 2023 Brit Awards in London on Saturday. Dressed in a custom look by HARRI — the emerging label helmed by British Indian designer Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai — Smith's supersized curves resembled a Rorschach test, a balloon animal, or to some, a charred roast chicken. The high-shine latex jumpsuit flared sharply at the singer's thighs, creating an exaggerated curvature that mirrored the dramatically squared shoulders. It was the boldest, and most contentious, look of the night.
M&Ms Kicks Out Maya Rudolph, Brings Back the Original Candies After Super Bowl Fiasco
It looks like the M&M spokescandies are back after the candy company revealed that they would be retiring them in favor of Maya Rudolph. Rudolph appeared in a few commercials as the new spokesperson and revealed her new Ma&ya's clam candy. There were a few Super Bowl commercials leading up to the big reveal, and ...
Star-Lord and Gamora continue to spar in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Super Bowl trailer
It's time to face the music -- Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise is coming to an end. A new trailer for the third and final film in the series debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and dropped some clues as to how Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord is dealing with the loss -- and return -- of his beloved Gamora (Zoe Saldana).
'The Flash' trailer from DC reintroduces Michael Keaton's Batman during the 2023 Super Bowl
The newest trailer for the highly anticipated DC superhero film "The Flash" is finally here. The trailer made its grand debut during the 2023 Super Bowl featuring some major characters -- and one big character reveal. (CNN and DC are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)
