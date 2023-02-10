Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored in, including Indiana’s win over Iowa and Syracuse’s upset of North Carolina. Joining the Gamecocks in their bracket were No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers would have No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Villanova. The other top teams in Stanford’s region were No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 North Carolina. UConn would be joined by LSU, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of just under $50 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August. Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league divided $722 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million in total revenue. That amounted to about $54.6 million to each school.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn. The Gamecocks dominated from the start in a game sandwiched between a pair of top-5 matchups. They were coming off an 81-77 win over No. 4 UConn and host No. 3 LSU on Sunday. Aliyah Boston had 10 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina before exiting with 8:54 left to end a string of eight straight double-doubles. Sydney Shaw tied her career high with 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers to lead the Tigers.