Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored in, including Indiana’s win over Iowa and Syracuse’s upset of North Carolina. Joining the Gamecocks in their bracket were No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers would have No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Villanova. The other top teams in Stanford’s region were No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 North Carolina. UConn would be joined by LSU, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of just under $50 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August. Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league divided $722 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million in total revenue. That amounted to about $54.6 million to each school.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn. The Gamecocks dominated from the start in a game sandwiched between a pair of top-5 matchups. They were coming off an 81-77 win over No. 4 UConn and host No. 3 LSU on Sunday. Aliyah Boston had 10 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina before exiting with 8:54 left to end a string of eight straight double-doubles. Sydney Shaw tied her career high with 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers to lead the Tigers.

Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EST

Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, turned back into a magician and pulled out another comeback on the biggest stage to help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the...
Leader Telegram

Williams scores 26, Memphis takes down Temple 86-77

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Temple 86-77 on Sunday. Williams added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (19-6, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 21 points and four steals. Elijah McCadden recorded 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field. The Owls (14-12, 8-5) were led in scoring by Khalif Battle, who finished with 25 points. Hysier Miller...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

