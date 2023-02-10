ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
 3 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored in, including Indiana’s win over Iowa and Syracuse’s upset of North Carolina. Joining the Gamecocks in their bracket were No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers would have No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Villanova. The other top teams in Stanford’s region were No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 North Carolina. UConn would be joined by LSU, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

BOSTON (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 14 points and Celeste Taylor added 11 to lead No. 9 Duke to the 1,000th win in the program’s history, 68-27 over Boston College. Richardson scored 10 points in the second quarter, when the Blue Devils turned a five-point lead into a 32-14 runaway. Boston College made just two baskets in the period, going scoreless for the last 7:55 of the half. Duke held BC to one basket in the third while extending the lead to 26 points, and two in the fourth. Maria Gakdeng had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who shot 18.4% from the field.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 20 points, Maddy Westbeld added 17 and Notre Dame beat Pitt 69-63. Sophomore guard Olivia Miles had a double-double of 11 points and 13 assists with seven rebounds and two steals as the Fighting Irish (19-4, 10-3 ACC) extended their home winning streak against Pitt to 16 games. Senior guard Dayshanette Harris led the Panthers (8-16, 1-12) with a season-high 20 points.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley Cavinder made eight straight free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished with a career-high 33 points to help Miami beat No. 19 Florida State 86-82. Miami used a five-point possession to tie it at 72-all with 4:25 left. Cavinder started it with two free throws following a technical foul on Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff, and then Jasmyne Roberts sank a 3-pointer from the corner. The Hurricanes took a 75-73 lead — their first since they had an 18-15 advantage — on Cavinder’s 3-pointer off the glass with 2:10 remaining. Florida State forward Makayla Timpson made layups with 25.2 seconds left and at 18.5, but Cavinder made free throws after each make to seal it.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half, Georgia Woolley added 20 points and Syracuse used a big third quarter to beat No. 14 North Carolina 75-67. Fair and Woolley combined to go 2 of 7 from the field in the first half for just 12 points before taking over in the second half. Syracuse pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 31 points after just 32 in the entire first half. Fair and Woolley combined on 11-of-21 shooting after halftime for 31 points. Dariauna Lewis had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Syracuse, which outrebounded North Carolina 43-29 to make up for 21 turnovers. North Carolina was without two starters for the second straight game in Alyssa Ustby and Eva Hodgson.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 9 Duke, No. 14 North Carolina and No. 22 North Carolina State are all making things tougher than usual in their part of the state. The Blue Devils' climb in the AP Top 25 rankings marked only the second time since 2000 that all three of the “Triangle”-region schools have been in the top 10 in the same season. The Blue Devils are leading the Atlantic Coast Conference standings in their third year under Kara Lawson. Both UNC and N.C. State reached as high as No. 6 earlier this season.

Moore scores 20 as South Alabama defeats Hartford 77-53

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Moore had 20 points and South Alabama cruised to a 77-53 victory over Hartford on Monday night. Moore also had five assists for the Jaguars (13-14). Kevin Samuel scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. Greg Parham scored 13 on 6-of-12 shooting. Pano Pavlidis finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Hawks (5-21). Kurtis Henderson also finished with 12 points and Briggs McClain scored 10. NEXT UP Both teams next play Thursday. South Alabama hosts Southern Miss, while Hartford hosts Merrimack. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
MOBILE, AL
