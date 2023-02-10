ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored in, including Indiana’s win over Iowa and Syracuse’s upset of North Carolina. Joining the Gamecocks in their bracket were No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers would have No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Villanova. The other top teams in Stanford’s region were No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 North Carolina. UConn would be joined by LSU, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials have more than doubled interim basketball coach Rodney Terry’s salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of Chris Beard. Terry took over the team as acting head coach on Dec. 12 when Beard was initially suspended following his arrest on a felony domestic violence arrest. Terry was given the interim head coach title when Beard was fired on Jan. 5. Terry’s previous salary was $500,000. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school wanted to pay Terry a salary that reflected his increased duties this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EST

Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, turned back into a magician and pulled out another comeback on the biggest stage to help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Leader Telegram

Williams scores 26, Memphis takes down Temple 86-77

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Temple 86-77 on Sunday. Williams added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (19-6, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 21 points and four steals. Elijah McCadden recorded 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field. The Owls (14-12, 8-5) were led in scoring by Khalif Battle, who finished with 25 points. Hysier Miller...
MEMPHIS, TN
Leader Telegram

Moore scores 20 as South Alabama defeats Hartford 77-53

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Moore had 20 points and South Alabama cruised to a 77-53 victory over Hartford on Monday night. Moore also had five assists for the Jaguars (13-14). Kevin Samuel scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. Greg Parham scored 13 on 6-of-12 shooting. Pano Pavlidis finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Hawks (5-21). Kurtis Henderson also finished with 12 points and Briggs McClain scored 10. NEXT UP Both teams next play Thursday. South Alabama hosts Southern Miss, while Hartford hosts Merrimack. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
MOBILE, AL
Leader Telegram

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Follow for the latest live updates — any times Mountain Standard — and news from The Associated Press: 1:40 p.m. The Valley of Fun is in full force on Super Bowl 57 Sunday. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy