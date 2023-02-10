Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored in, including Indiana’s win over Iowa and Syracuse’s upset of North Carolina. Joining the Gamecocks in their bracket were No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers would have No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Villanova. The other top teams in Stanford’s region were No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 North Carolina. UConn would be joined by LSU, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials have more than doubled interim basketball coach Rodney Terry’s salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of Chris Beard. Terry took over the team as acting head coach on Dec. 12 when Beard was initially suspended following his arrest on a felony domestic violence arrest. Terry was given the interim head coach title when Beard was fired on Jan. 5. Terry’s previous salary was $500,000. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school wanted to pay Terry a salary that reflected his increased duties this season.