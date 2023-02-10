ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
 3 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 87-73 victory over Iowa. The freshman guard shot 8 of 10 including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Zach Edey scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Edey grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds and Caleb Furst added 10 rebounds as Purdue held a 43-23 edge. Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points, Furst 11 and Mason Gillis 10 for the Boilermakers. Kris Murray led Iowa with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Filip Rebraca had 17 for the Hawkeyes.

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) — Boo Buie scored 19 points and reserve Brooks Barnhizer scored a career-high 19 points and Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-63. Thornton’s jumper with 10:12 left gave Ohio State its last lead at 47-45. Northwestern then went on a 16-5 run over close to the next eight minutes and held on despite committing five turnovers in the last three-and-a-half minutes. Justice Sueing scored 19 points for Ohio State.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 18 points and No. 8 Maryland beat struggling Northwestern 79-54. Brir McDaniel added 14 points, and the Terrapins followed up the program’s most lopsided win over a top 10 opponent with another dominant performance. Coming off a 90-54 romp over then-No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday, Maryland outscored Northwestern 18-2 while holding the Wildcats without a field goal in the second quarter. The Terps took a 12-point lead to the locker room and never looked back.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored in, including Indiana’s win over Iowa and Syracuse’s upset of North Carolina. Joining the Gamecocks in their bracket were No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers would have No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Villanova. The other top teams in Stanford’s region were No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 North Carolina. UConn would be joined by LSU, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored a season-high 26 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 24 to lead No. 2 Indiana’s late charge for an 87-78 victory over No. 5 Iowa. The Hoosiers have won 11 straight and now have a 1 1/2-game lead in the Big Ten. Caitlin Clark had 35 points, 10 assists and four rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes, who lost for the first time since Jan. 1. The Hoosiers broke open a close game by scoring the final four points of the third quarter to take a 62-57 lead, then put it away with a 17-7 run midway through the fourth. The Hoosiers played in front of a record crowd of 13,046.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga already is one of the most popular players in his home country. The exuberant sharpshooter known as the ‘Japanese Steph Curry’ also is building a big fan following at Nebraska in what otherwise has been another dismal season for the Cornhuskers. Coach Fred Hoiberg says Tominaga's celebrations after he makes long 3-pointers also bring joy to his teammates. Tominaga is averaging better than 16 points since he joined the starting lineup. He has scored a combined 54 points his last two games and is among the Big Ten's top players the past two weeks.

Moore scores 20 as South Alabama defeats Hartford 77-53

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Moore had 20 points and South Alabama cruised to a 77-53 victory over Hartford on Monday night. Moore also had five assists for the Jaguars (13-14). Kevin Samuel scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. Greg Parham scored 13 on 6-of-12 shooting. Pano Pavlidis finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Hawks (5-21). Kurtis Henderson also finished with 12 points and Briggs McClain scored 10. NEXT UP Both teams next play Thursday. South Alabama hosts Southern Miss, while Hartford hosts Merrimack. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EST

Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, turned back into a magician and pulled out another comeback on the biggest stage to help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the...
Williams scores 26, Memphis takes down Temple 86-77

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Temple 86-77 on Sunday. Williams added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (19-6, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 21 points and four steals. Elijah McCadden recorded 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field. The Owls (14-12, 8-5) were led in scoring by Khalif Battle, who finished with 25 points. Hysier Miller...
