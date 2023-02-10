Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 87-73 victory over Iowa. The freshman guard shot 8 of 10 including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Zach Edey scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Edey grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds and Caleb Furst added 10 rebounds as Purdue held a 43-23 edge. Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points, Furst 11 and Mason Gillis 10 for the Boilermakers. Kris Murray led Iowa with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Filip Rebraca had 17 for the Hawkeyes.

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) — Boo Buie scored 19 points and reserve Brooks Barnhizer scored a career-high 19 points and Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-63. Thornton’s jumper with 10:12 left gave Ohio State its last lead at 47-45. Northwestern then went on a 16-5 run over close to the next eight minutes and held on despite committing five turnovers in the last three-and-a-half minutes. Justice Sueing scored 19 points for Ohio State.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 18 points and No. 8 Maryland beat struggling Northwestern 79-54. Brir McDaniel added 14 points, and the Terrapins followed up the program’s most lopsided win over a top 10 opponent with another dominant performance. Coming off a 90-54 romp over then-No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday, Maryland outscored Northwestern 18-2 while holding the Wildcats without a field goal in the second quarter. The Terps took a 12-point lead to the locker room and never looked back.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored in, including Indiana’s win over Iowa and Syracuse’s upset of North Carolina. Joining the Gamecocks in their bracket were No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers would have No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Villanova. The other top teams in Stanford’s region were No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 North Carolina. UConn would be joined by LSU, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored a season-high 26 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 24 to lead No. 2 Indiana’s late charge for an 87-78 victory over No. 5 Iowa. The Hoosiers have won 11 straight and now have a 1 1/2-game lead in the Big Ten. Caitlin Clark had 35 points, 10 assists and four rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes, who lost for the first time since Jan. 1. The Hoosiers broke open a close game by scoring the final four points of the third quarter to take a 62-57 lead, then put it away with a 17-7 run midway through the fourth. The Hoosiers played in front of a record crowd of 13,046.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga already is one of the most popular players in his home country. The exuberant sharpshooter known as the ‘Japanese Steph Curry’ also is building a big fan following at Nebraska in what otherwise has been another dismal season for the Cornhuskers. Coach Fred Hoiberg says Tominaga's celebrations after he makes long 3-pointers also bring joy to his teammates. Tominaga is averaging better than 16 points since he joined the starting lineup. He has scored a combined 54 points his last two games and is among the Big Ten's top players the past two weeks.