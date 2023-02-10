Bill Gates Says ChatGPT As Big An Invention As The Internet: 'Will Make Many Office Jobs...'

Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) co-founder Bill Gates praised OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot called chatGPT and called it as significant as the invention of the internet.

What Happened: In an interview with German business daily Handelsblatt published on Friday, Gates said that an invention like chatGPT could essentially “change the world,” reported Reuters.

Gates’ comments were published in German, but it translated to, “Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world.”

Why It’s Important: Microsoft has launched a new version of its search engine Bing and internet browser Edge , powered by the same OpenAI technology that works behind chatGPT .

OpenAI’s chatGPT — which has taken the internet by storm — was released in November for testing . The AI-powered chatbot has ignited a battle among tech giants resulting in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG ) (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) reportedly declaring “code red” and Sundar Pichai aggressively promoting the company’s AI strategy.

Google has now launched its own AI chatbot ‘Bard.’

