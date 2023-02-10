The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team has had a great week and will look to finish it off on a high note as they host the International Falls Broncos this afternoon. The Pirates are 5-16-1 on the season and currently on a three-game win streak after defeating Lake of the Woods 6-3 last night. The Broncos have won two straight games to bring their record to 9-13. We will have the game from the Crookston Sports Center on the KROX Livestream starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 2:00 p.m. You can watch all the action by clicking below.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO