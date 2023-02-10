Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM VOTE ON TUESDAY – WHY KROX IS IN FAVOR OF IT
The Crookston School District Multi-use athletic complex referendum vote is on Tuesday, February 14. You can vote from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crookston. You still have time today to vote absentee at the Crookston School District office. We want as many people from the community to vote and let your voice be heard. It was a difference of nine votes in the first election, so every vote did count.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT MEETS WITH THE CITY ABOUT CHILDCARE CENTER IN WASHINGTON SCHOOL
The Crookston Public School’s Long Range & Finance Committee met on Friday morning in the Crookston High School District Office to discuss several staffing plans and contract negotiations. City Administrator Charles “Corky” Reynolds and Community Development Director Kari Kirschbaum attended the meeting to discuss the future uses of Washington...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES THIRD HYDRANT HERO WINNER
The Crookston Fire Department would like to congratulate Derek Martin on being the third Hydrant Hero of the season. To show their appreciation, the Crookston Fire Department presented him with $25 in Chamber Bucks to be used at a local business in town. If there is a hydrant on your...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL ABSENTEE BALLOT BOARD RECIEVES 185 BALLOTS FOR REFERENDUM
The Crookston Public School Absentee Ballot Board met for the final time on Friday afternoon to count and verify more absentee ballots that had come in for the upcoming referendum. The board received 91 ballots last week and 94 this week, for a total of 185 Absentee ballots collected. However,...
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON MODIFYING CHEDA’S ENABLING RESOLUTION
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council minutes from their meeting on January 23 and the approval of the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements of $218,181.03. It will also include approving the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) meeting agendas for their meetings on Tuesday, February 21, and 27. The Consent Agenda will include a resolution to appoint Candidates to Boards and Commissions, approve more 2023 Gas Fitting and Cement Licenses, a donation from Brost Chevrolet for Crookston Parks and Creations Youth Sports. The Agenda will include approving the Non-Bargaining Salaries and revised AFSCME Local No 1353 from 2023-25, the revised 2023 Fee Schedule, a donation from Crookston Valley Cooperative Inc. and Proseed for the Crookston Fire Department, and a resolution approving partial Payment Estimate No. 3 (Final) 2021 Federal Funded Street Improvements.
Sister Norman Jean Edie – Obit
Sister Norma Jean Edie died on February 10, 2023, at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston. Sister Norma Jean was born on September 10, 1933, in Saint Michael’s Hospital, Grand Forks, ND, the fourth of five children of Albert M. Edie and Claire Elizabeth (Murphy) Edie. She was given the name of Norma Jean at her baptism.
PIRATE GIRLS BASKETBALL HOSTS GRAFTON – ON KROX RADIO
FIRST HALF – — Crookston had a great start to the game by going on an 11-3 run with six points from Halle Winjum, a three-pointer from Isabelle Smith, and a basket from Joey Nesseth on a beautiful assist from Winjum. Grafton settled in and responded with a...
HOMELESS RESIDENT CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AT CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE
On Saturday, February 11, at 9:51 a.m., Crookston Police officers responded to the Crookston Care & Share, where a victim reported that 23-year-old resident Jeramiah B. Webb was acting “out of control,” trying to fight with people and calling people names. The victim said Webb had shoved him into the doorframe of the Center’s entrance which injured his arm.
FEE SCORES FOUR TIMES AND FREIJE RECORDS HER FOURTH SHUTOUT AS PIRATES BEAT TRF IN SECTION SEMI-FINAL
Sophomore Addie Fee scored four goals for the first time in her career and Sophomore Kambelle Freije had 17 saves for her fourth shutout of the year to lead the Crookston Pirates to a 5-0 win over the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a Section 8A Tournament semi-final game to send them to the Section 8A Championship game on Thursday against the #1 ranked Warroad Warriors in Warroad. Warroad defeated the East Grand Forks Green Wave 9-2 in the first game tonight to punch their ticket to the final. “This is a game where the girl’s did exactly what we wanted to do,” said Crookston head coach Emily Meyer, “we came out flying and played with a purpose for all three periods.”
CROOKSTON 4TH GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM FINISHES 2ND AT ADA TOURNEY
The Crookston Youth Basketball Association 4th grade girls basketball team finished second place at the Ada Tournament. Crookston beat Moorhead in the first round. In the semi-finals, they beat Roseau and lost to the West Fargo Sparks in the championship. Members of the team are Alle Kollin, Kambree Wangen, Tatum...
CROOKSTON LANDLOARD CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ENTERING APARTMENTS OF TENNANTS
Henry James Amiot, a Crookston landlord, is facing multiple charges after allegedly entering the apartments of his tenants without notice. For more on the story see the video below.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 13, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Brandon Alfred Natrass, 31, of Lengby for Driving after their driver’s license expired. Kyle John Van Kyk, 31, of Shelly, for Domestic Assault. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over the weekend – 2/10/2023. At 8:17 p.m.,...
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY WRAPS UP BUSY WEEK HOSTING INTERNATIONAL FALLS – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team has had a great week and will look to finish it off on a high note as they host the International Falls Broncos this afternoon. The Pirates are 5-16-1 on the season and currently on a three-game win streak after defeating Lake of the Woods 6-3 last night. The Broncos have won two straight games to bring their record to 9-13. We will have the game from the Crookston Sports Center on the KROX Livestream starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 2:00 p.m. You can watch all the action by clicking below.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS BUILDS BIG LEAD IN 4-2 WIN OVER PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team was playing their fourth game of the week on Saturday afternoon, and it seemed to show, as the International Falls Broncos were able to use their physical play to build a big lead on their way to a 4-2 victory. Last night the...
