Lamb Of God and Kreator have teamed up for a badass new collab single - listen to State Of Unrest now

By Merlin Alderslade
 3 days ago

US metal heavyweights Lamb Of God and German thrash legends Kreator have teamed up for a brand new, collaborative single. Titled State Of Unrest , it's an iron-clad heavy metal banger released in honour of the two bands' imminent European tour of the same name.

"It’s been a long time coming and now that the State of Unrest tour is about to kick off, we think it’s worthy of a celebration!" say Lamb Of God in a statement on their social media channels.

"We are super proud to unveil a historic, creative collaboration between Lamb of God and Kreator; the brand new, all original song State of Unrest ."

As the band's statement reveals, all proceeds from the new track will also go to a great cause in honour of a fallen comrade.

"As many of you may know, the State of Unrest tour originally included Power Trip on the bill," the band continues. "To honor the memory of our friend Riley Gale , all proceeds from the State of Unrest single will go to @dallashopecharities , a non profit organization who Riley worked closely with, providing shelter & resources to homeless LGBTQ young people in his beloved hometown. We hope you enjoy this special song and we are grateful for your support."

Listen to State Of Unrest below, and see the accompanying tour dates just below that. The trek includes an upgraded stop-off at London's Wembley Arena following the current closure of Brixton Academy .

Lamb Of God and Kreator European tour dates 2023

Feb 15: Munich Zenith. Germany
Feb 17: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 18: Riga Palladium, Latvia
Feb 19: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland
Feb 21: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Feb 22: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark
Feb 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof Germany
Feb 25: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Feb 26: Paris Olympia, France
Feb 28: Brussels, Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Mar 2: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands
Mar 3: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Mar 4: Essen Grugahall, Germany
Mar 5: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany
Mar 7: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 8: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Mar 10: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain
Mar 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Mar 17: Zurich The Hall. Switzerland
Mar 18: Saarbrücken E-Werk, Germany
Mar 19: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Mar 21: London Wembley Arena, UK

