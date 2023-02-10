Read full article on original website
BBC
WW2 bomb explosion in Great Yarmouth caught on camera
A huge blast was heard and debris seen rising into the air from the site of a World War Two bomb. Video posted on social media showed the moment the device exploded in Great Yarmouth as army specialists tried to disarm it. All Army and emergency service personnel have been...
BBC
Crook residents shocked after cars burnt out in town
Residents say they have been left in shock after ten cars were destroyed by fire in neighbouring streets in a County Durham town. People living in Milburn Street and Wilson Street, Crook, were woken by the vehicle fires in the early hours of Sunday morning. Witnesses told the BBC that...
BBC
Bournemouth crash: Woman on motorcycle dies in crash with car
A woman on a motorbike has died after it collided with a car in Bournemouth. The crash involving a grey VW Polo and black Honda motorcycle took place on Castle Lane West at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday. The woman, who was in her 40s, died at the scene and...
BBC
Drivers warned as Kirkstone Pass to close for weeks
A major road will be shut for several weeks at a time when improvement work begins, it has been announced. Cumbria County Council has warned drivers there will be traffic lights by roadworks and a series of closures in place on parts of Kirkstone Pass. It will shut for four...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
Enraged camel turns on taunting man, tramples him to death in shocking video
Footage captured the shocking moment an angry camel fatally trampled a man who punched it at a children’s camp in Russia. “The animal did not appreciate such treatment,” local media reported regarding the deadly incident, which occurred last month at the Beryozka recreation centre in Omsk, Siberia, per East2West news. The fiasco occurred after a watchman named Yury, 51, struck the dromedary while attempting to move it, causing it to become enraged and attack him, local media reported. In the disturbing footage, the guard can be seen walking up to the double-humped Bactrian camel — which can weigh over 1,100 pounds — and...
6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report
Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
Man arrested after woman, 6 children found living in wine cellar
Austrian police said Monday they arrested a 54-year-old man after he attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they found him living illegally in a private wine cellar in northeastern Austria with a woman and six young children.Police in the Austrian province of Lower Austria were still trying to determine the identity of six children, who were from 7 months to 5 years old.Neighbors in Obritz, a small town near the Czech border, alerted local authorities last week that there was a family living illegally in a local wine cellar."Residents sometimes heard children's voices in the basement," the town's...
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
Two-year-old girl shown on CCTV hours before sudden death
The child of Jessica and Adam Hanbury, who has not been named, died on December 29 after being taken to hospital in Mackay, Queensland .
Could these photos of Nicola Bulley's dog swimming in river blow key police theory apart?
Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared while walking her dog Willow along the River Wyre near the village of St Michael's, Lancashire, at around 9.20am on January 27.
Dog walker’s ‘traumatic’ cause of death revealed at inquest after mauling in park
A woman mauled by eight dogs she was walking in a Surrey beauty spot died of “multiple penetrating bites” to her neck, a court has heard.Natasha Johnston, 28, suffered shock and haemorrhage when she was attacked on 12 January in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, Surrey Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday.At the opening of an inquest into her death, coroner Simon Wickens expressed his “sincere condolences” to Ms Johnston’s family “and all those touched by her life”.Police seized the eight dogs in the wake of the attack, but confirmed that none of them were banned breeds. They continue to be...
Classic car from 1974 found in dusty garage with just 86 miles on it
“It really is a one-of-a-kind story that we're desperate to know more about.” The post Classic car from 1974 found in dusty garage with just 86 miles on it appeared first on Talker.
Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say
The 78-year-old from Wisconsin was snorkeling in the U.S. Virgin Islands, police said.
Terrifying photo emerges from Australia's first Boeing 737 crash: 'Catastrophic damage'
The Boeing 737-3 with two people on board went down over the Fitzgerald River National Park in Western Australia on Monday at around 4.40pm (WST).
British husband collapses and dies after getting off BA flight to South Africa with his wife
Brit Michael Morris was on flight BA057 and landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday, where he collapsed in a washroom and received medical aid.
BBC
AKA shot dead: Top South African rapper killed with friend
One of South Africa's leading rappers, popularly known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. Kiernan Forbes was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to...
Moment Second World War bomb explodes in unplanned detonation
A Second World War bomb exploded in an unexpected detonation in a Norfolk town on Friday, 10 February.The large device was discovered at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, prompting emergency services to declare a major incident.Army specialists had been working to disarm it, cutting the bomb using a technique which creates a slow burn of the explosives, and burns off that material.An "unplanned" detonation occurred on Friday afternoon but no-one was hurt, Norfolk police confirmed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Norfolk mother arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill her exTearful survivor of transfusions scandal says ‘blood is on government’s hands’Brit describes racing across Turkey to reunite with newborn caught in earthquake
‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run
An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
