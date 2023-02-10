Read full article on original website
New York State Could Ban Your Car From Going Over The Speed Limit Soon
Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
Is Gov. Hochul Going To Ban Smoking Hookahs In New York State?
Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed ban on certain types of cigarettes and tobacco in New York State could prohibit the smoking of hookahs. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her tobacco ban plans in her 2023 State of the State. New York State Has A Variety Of Anti-Smoking Laws. The Clean Indoor...
5 Things New York Should Ban But Never Will
Lately, many people who live in the Empire State have been feeling like New York is not as good of a place to live as it used to be. It seems like government officials from just about every level within the stage have been going out of their way to make New York feel less welcoming to some while making it more welcoming to others.
New York/New Jersey Rivalry Continues On Social Media
The state of New York has a long tie rivalry with its sister state New Jersey and over the weekend, officials using the state's Twitter account had some fun at the expense of the "Garden State" Most times when you see a politician or an official Twitter page of a...
Massive Dog Food Recall For New York State
The Puppy Bowl has come and gone for another season. However, dogs are in the news to start the week the day after the Super Bowl. For those who have dogs, no doubt you have a favorite brand that you choose to feed your dog. The right dog food, for...
Western New York Sees Weird Lights Over Buffalo
The Super Bowl may have been the big draw on television on Sunday night but there is something else that people are talking about after they witnessed in the skies over Buffalo and Western New York. With four "objects" being shot down recently, everyone seems to be on edge. Are...
Low-to-Mid 60’s In The Forecast for Buffalo and WNY
This winter has been one of the strangest we have ever seen. Dating back to before winter, when Western New York got hit with that historic lake effect snowstorm, which dumped 4-6 feet of snow in less than two days; between South Buffalo and Hamburg. Then a lack of snowfall...
Is This The Most Underrated Fish Fry in Western New York?
We're just about halfway through the month of February, which means we're getting closer to the start of spring, which is five weeks away. We can look forward to the start of warmer weather and another thing that happens this time of year is the start of Lent. Lent begins...
Expect To See More New York State Police On Roads This Weekend
New York State Police are going to be on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you in New York State. With the "Big Game" on Sunday, Troopers expect more people to be driving to and from watch parties, restaurants, and bars. They'll be looking for you if you are driving high, drunk, or otherwise impaired, as well as driving reckless. The enforcement period will run from today, Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
Food Stamp Recipients In New York State Will Get $234 Million More In Benefits
New Yorkers who get food stamps will receive more money this month. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, February 10, 2023, that everyone enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see extra funds in their account for February. A supplemental allotment of food benefits will be issued to all New...
4 Grocery Stores We Miss in Western New York
While the cost of food is still high, many people throughout Western New York are getting nostalgic for these grocery stores. To say the cost of food has gone up over the last couple of years would be an understatement. The USDA says food is going up 8.5% to 9.5% just last year. That makes a massive difference in your grocery bills. Plus the cost of gas is substantially up, not only driving up food prices because of what it costs to ship it to stores but also taking more money out of the pockets of Americans.
Deadline To Change Political Party For Primary Election Is Coming Up
Election season in New York State is back in full swing and this year there are plenty of local and county-level elections on the ballot this year. The 2023 New York State Primary Elections are scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and that is when members of the various political parties will cast votes for which candidates will represent those polities parties in the General Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, 2023. New York has a https://www.ncsl.org/elections-and-campaigns/state-primary-election-types and in order to vote in the primary election, you need to be a member of a political party.
You Think It Was Cold In Buffalo, Check Out This Place
The 2022-23 winter season in Buffalo and Western New York has been a weird one, to say the least. There have been several serious weather systems that hit the area and left us reeling afterward trying to deal with recovery. Two major snowstorms, in November and December respectively, dropped more...
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge. There has been a major recall on butter that could impact cooks all over New York. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter has been recalled due to chemicals found in the package have been banned in the states of California and New York.
Western New York’s Complete High School Musical Calendar For 2023
High schools across Western New York are in full "musical mode" and this is your chance to get out and support local music and arts programs. There's a reason why there was a movie/musical called "High School Musical." These kids are insanely talented. If you think the stage is only for adult actors who have given their whole life to their craft, you're wrong. But that's not to say that these young actors haven't worked very hard at what they do.
45 Pigs Waiting To Be Adopted In Western New York
This has never happened before, and it’s tugging on the heart strings of animal lovers around Western New York. Let me just be frank: pigs are my all-time favorite animal, so this is pretty exciting. The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced in a Facebook post that they have 45...
Will You Need Proof Of Vaccine For Summer Concerts In Western New York?
It wasn’t that long ago when all live events and concerts disappeared before our eyes. Slowly but surely, they started coming back - but not without concert-goers digging a card out of their wallet or opening up a clunky app to prove that they had received the Covid 19 vaccine.
15 Places To Get Free Stuff & Discounts This Valentine’s Day In New York State
Valentine’s Day is the ultimate day to celebrate love - and boy, do we love saving money. Date night has gotten pretty pricey here in New York State. A recent survey from the banking site Lending Tree found that one in five Americans are going on fewer dates due to inflation. They also found that the cost of the average first date has jumped to an average of $91. Yikes!
Chick-fil-A Customers In New York State Might Be Mad About Its New Sandwich
Chick-fil-A has introduced a new sandwich and New Yorkers might be mad about it. Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken - nuggets, sammys, biscuits, and salads, right? But, I guess the popular restaurant is doing the whole "new year, new me" thing. I'm old enough to remember when Cracker Barrel...
