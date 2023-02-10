ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Gov. Hochul Going To Ban Smoking Hookahs In New York State?

Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed ban on certain types of cigarettes and tobacco in New York State could prohibit the smoking of hookahs. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her tobacco ban plans in her 2023 State of the State. New York State Has A Variety Of Anti-Smoking Laws. The Clean Indoor...
96.1 The Breeze

5 Things New York Should Ban But Never Will

Lately, many people who live in the Empire State have been feeling like New York is not as good of a place to live as it used to be. It seems like government officials from just about every level within the stage have been going out of their way to make New York feel less welcoming to some while making it more welcoming to others.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Dog Food Recall For New York State

The Puppy Bowl has come and gone for another season. However, dogs are in the news to start the week the day after the Super Bowl. For those who have dogs, no doubt you have a favorite brand that you choose to feed your dog. The right dog food, for...
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Sees Weird Lights Over Buffalo

The Super Bowl may have been the big draw on television on Sunday night but there is something else that people are talking about after they witnessed in the skies over Buffalo and Western New York. With four "objects" being shot down recently, everyone seems to be on edge. Are...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Expect To See More New York State Police On Roads This Weekend

New York State Police are going to be on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you in New York State. With the "Big Game" on Sunday, Troopers expect more people to be driving to and from watch parties, restaurants, and bars. They'll be looking for you if you are driving high, drunk, or otherwise impaired, as well as driving reckless. The enforcement period will run from today, Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
96.1 The Breeze

4 Grocery Stores We Miss in Western New York

While the cost of food is still high, many people throughout Western New York are getting nostalgic for these grocery stores. To say the cost of food has gone up over the last couple of years would be an understatement. The USDA says food is going up 8.5% to 9.5% just last year. That makes a massive difference in your grocery bills. Plus the cost of gas is substantially up, not only driving up food prices because of what it costs to ship it to stores but also taking more money out of the pockets of Americans.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Deadline To Change Political Party For Primary Election Is Coming Up

Election season in New York State is back in full swing and this year there are plenty of local and county-level elections on the ballot this year. The 2023 New York State Primary Elections are scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and that is when members of the various political parties will cast votes for which candidates will represent those polities parties in the General Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, 2023. New York has a https://www.ncsl.org/elections-and-campaigns/state-primary-election-types and in order to vote in the primary election, you need to be a member of a political party.
96.1 The Breeze

You Think It Was Cold In Buffalo, Check Out This Place

The 2022-23 winter season in Buffalo and Western New York has been a weird one, to say the least. There have been several serious weather systems that hit the area and left us reeling afterward trying to deal with recovery. Two major snowstorms, in November and December respectively, dropped more...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York’s Complete High School Musical Calendar For 2023

High schools across Western New York are in full "musical mode" and this is your chance to get out and support local music and arts programs. There's a reason why there was a movie/musical called "High School Musical." These kids are insanely talented. If you think the stage is only for adult actors who have given their whole life to their craft, you're wrong. But that's not to say that these young actors haven't worked very hard at what they do.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

15 Places To Get Free Stuff & Discounts This Valentine’s Day In New York State

Valentine’s Day is the ultimate day to celebrate love - and boy, do we love saving money. Date night has gotten pretty pricey here in New York State. A recent survey from the banking site Lending Tree found that one in five Americans are going on fewer dates due to inflation. They also found that the cost of the average first date has jumped to an average of $91. Yikes!
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy