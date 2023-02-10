Bala Cynwyd Billionaire, Convinced Eagles Will Win, Is Jetting 100 People to Arizona to Watch Birds Prevail

Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie calls decision to part ways with Andy Reid over a decade ago 'extremely difficult'
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie recalled the decision to part ways with former coach Andy Reid more than a decade ago as his team prepares to face Reid in Super Bowl LVII.
Kylie Kelce, wife of Eagles' Jason Kelce, jokes he will be 'absolutely no use to me' Super Bowl Sunday
Kylie Kelce understood her husband Jason Kelce might be totally unreachable on Sunday during the Super Bowl as she faces the prospect of giving birth.
Jason Kelce says he does not want to know if his wife goes into labor in the middle of the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is in Arizona for the Super Bowl while 38 weeks pregnant. Kelce is hoping that she can just make it to 39 weeks.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
NFL WR Tyreek Hill tweets what Chiefs fans are thinking
Miami Dolphins, and former Kansas City Chiefs receiver, Tyree Hill tweeted his former team needed receivers to get open during Super Bowl LVII.
BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Signing Recent Miami Heat Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing recent Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon.
What makes Jalen Hurts tick? We asked his mother
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 years old to win a Super Bowl. The Eagles went 16-1 when the 24-year-old Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.
Potential new Commanders' owner visits team facility
How close are we to the Washington Commanders being sold? Earlier this week, a report hinted at Washington’s sale being completed by the NFL owner’s meetings next month. That backs up reports from JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington and A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports last month.
Kevin Hart buys hefty $16.5 million Eagle named Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Kevin Hart is known for his over-the-top comedy and great acting skills. The comedian is also one of the biggest Eagles fans out there. So, when the Eagles qualified for the Super Bowl, the superfan got super excited. His excitement, along with his hard work entertaining people, has made him...
Who lives in Travis and Jason Kelce’s boyhood home? Chiefs or Eagles fan? Guess again
“You can tell that the people who lived here were very loving. It feels like a home.”
Chiefs Cheerleaders Teach Paige Spiranac How to Dance
The golf pro is a guest Super Bowl correspondent with ‘Inside Edition.’
Chiefs Quarterback Announces Retirement Following Super Bowl LVII
Chad Henne is retiring as a Super Bowl champion. The Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback announced his retirement after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. It's Henne's second-career Super Bowl, both won with the Chiefs, over his 15-year ...
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Announcement
Get ready for a whole lot of social media celebrating from the Mahomes family if the Chiefs take down the Eagles on Sunday evening. Brittany Mahomes, the outspoken wife of the Chiefs quarterback, is already going viral on social media on Sunday morning. She's ready for kickoff. NFL fans are bracing ...
Jason Kelce (Rudely) Congratulates Travis Kelce After Super Bowl Loss
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce brought a whole new meaning to the term “Brotherly Love” after losing the Super Bowl on Sunday. Super Bowl LVII was dubbed the “Kelce Bowl,” as Jason Kelce’s and the Eagles were matched up with brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Each brother already had one ring under their belt entering the game, pitting this matchup as one for superiority in the Kelce household.
Stunned, heartbroken Eagles fans gather in Philly after Super Bowl loss to Chiefs (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Philadelphia Eagles fans still hit the streets after the Kansas City Chiefs’ comeback Super Bowl win Sunday night. Some fans started partying along Broad Street when the Eagles were still ahead, or tied, before the Chiefs’ field goal with 8 seconds remaining downed the birds, 38-35. After the...
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
NFL world reacts to Nick Sirianni taunting Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has become one of the most dislikable coaches in the league because of his cocky attitude which has turned many people off. Sunday, he didn’t exactly help his image. When wide receiver Devonta Smith caught a pass that was later ruled incomplete, you can see Sirianni waving toward the Chiefs‘ Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Nick Sirianni taunting Chiefs appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here's the advice Peyton Manning gave Jalen Hurts before Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed during Super Bowl media week that he spoke with five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning about how to handle playing in football’s biggest game. “He gave me some encouragement,” Hurts said of Manning reaching out to him ahead of the Eagles’ showdown with the...
