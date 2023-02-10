Read full article on original website
Related
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
Paul McCartney Thinks He Smoked Too Much ‘Wacky Baccy’ While Recording ‘Back to the Egg’ at Lympne Castle
Paul McCartney thinks he smoked too much “wacky baccy” while recording his and Wings’ final album, Back to the Egg. The former Beatle and his band recorded the 1979 record at Lympne Castle. Paul McCartney doesn’t know why he and Wings recorded most of ‘Back to the...
musictimes.com
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Jeff Beck Cried When Jimmy Page Played Led Zeppelin’s Version of ‘You Shook Me’ and it Have Been Because Zep’s Version Is Far Better
Jimmy Page played Led Zeppelin's version of "You Shook Me," Jeff Beck cried, and it could have been because Page's band outdid him.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
Peter Tork Found Left ‘Bowls’ Of Money Around His Home During Height of Monkees Madness: ‘I Wasn’t Thinking Too Clearly’
Peter Tork found fame hard to handle, and admits to leaving 'bowls' of money around his home during the height of 'Monkees' madness.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Waylon Jennings' Eerie Last Words to Buddy Holly Before His Death: 'I Hope Your Ol' Plane Crashes'
Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson were famously killed in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, which Don McLean dubbed "The Day the Music Died" in the 1971 classic "American Pie" In the 1971 classic "American Pie," Don McLean wrote about "The Day the Music Died" — a.k.a. Feb. 3, 1959, when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and "The Big Bopper" J.P. Richardson were famously killed in a plane crash during a United States concert tour. Five decades later, the tragedy was explored in a July 2022 episode of...
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Paul McCartney Apologized Years After He and George Harrison Stole From a Family Who Was Hosting Them
Paul McCartney got a letter from a woman he stayed with as a teenager. In his response, he apologized for his "debt" to her.
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Ex-Boyfriend, The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, Was ‘a Bit Barking Mad’
Here's what Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie said about Dennis Wilson, her ex-boyfriend and The Beach Boys' drummer.
Paul McCartney Said It Was Typical That John Lennon Had Someone Else Tell Him He Could Join The Quarry Men
Paul McCartney said it was typical that John Lennon asked someone else to tell him he could join The Quarry Men.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
How Paul McCartney Reacted to Quincy Jones Calling Him the ‘Worst Bass Player in the World’
Paul McCartney has been a successful musician for decades, but Quincy Jones once turned up his nose at his talent. In a wide-ranging interview, Jones dismissed The Beatles and said McCartney was the worst bass player he’d ever heard. He later called McCartney to explain his comments. The Beatles bassist revealed how he reacted to Jones during the call.
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
Paul McCartney Wrote The Beatles’ ‘Carry That Weight’ When He Couldn’t ‘Be Upbeat Anymore’
Paul McCartney said The Beatles' "Carry That Weight" was about a time he felt "heavy" in the worst possible way, partly because of something Mick Jagger said to him.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney ‘Likes to Think He’s the Only’ Beatle
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have been the only two living Beatles for over 20 years. The former bandmates have maintained a friendly relationship in the years since The Beatles broke up. Starr once pointed out the fact that McCartney seemed to think of himself as the only member of The Beatles, though. He was comfortable joking about this with his bandmate.
Comments / 0