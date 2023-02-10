The tragic last videos of Brianna Ghey show the teenager walking happily in a park just weeks before she was murdered.Her heartbroken family released a statement on Monday, saying the attack has left “a massive hole” in their lives.In her final TikTok posts, 16-year-old Brianna can be seen talking to the camera while walking through a park, believed to be filmed in the same one where the attack took place.Another video shows the teenager playing with her dogs, while a famous quote from 13 Reasons Why: “I’m giving life one last try” is heard dubbed over the top.Brianna’s body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on Saturday 11 February.A local boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat

17 HOURS AGO