A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Man admits to raping, killing ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter, stashing body in freezer: police
A Pennsylvania man allegedly admitted to raping and killing his ex-girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter last week — before stashing the child’s body in a freezer, prosecutors said. Jason Shackelford, 39, made the grim confession after police responded to a domestic disturbance between him and the girl’s mother at a hotel in Lancaster last Friday, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said. He allegedly told cops that he attacked and killed the little girl — since identified as Elaina Smith — in her Columbia home last Wednesday night while her mom was working a night shift. The mom subsequently told police that she and...
8-year-old helps reveal mom’s killer as business partner who buried her in shallow grave: DA
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 43-year-old friend and business partner, burying her in a shallow grave, then reporting her missing to police. Blair Anthony Watts was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count each of first-degree murder and third-degree murder, as well as two counts each of theft by unlawful taking, and unauthorized accessing of a device issued to another in last month’s slaying of Jennifer Brown, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Denise Richards defends buying Mercedes for daughter Lola, 17, after car accident
Denise Richards defended her decision to buy a Mercedes-Benz for her daughter Lola after the teen “totaled” her Volkswagen. “People are going to be like, ‘Oh, you got her another car.’ It was about five or six months later,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum said on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” Thursday. Richards, 51, explained elsewhere in the interview that the luxury vehicle is “very safe,” though she admittedly could not remember which model she had purchased. “It’s like a sedan,” she said. Page Six confirmed in June 2022 that Lola had been involved in a car accident, with the California Highway Patrol...
Austin Majors dead aged 27: NYPD Blue actor passes away ‘in homeless shelter after possibly ingesting fentanyl’
BELOVED child star Austin Majors, who captivated fans with his performance in NYPD Blues and NCIS, has died at age 27. Majors died on Saturday night while staying in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The 27-year-old is believed to have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl,...
Ex-con indicted in NYC cold-case killings of mom and daughter claims: ‘I’m not guilty’
The ailing ex-con accused of slaying a Harlem mom and her special needs-daughter told a judge he was “hanging in there” — and proclaimed his innocence — as he was hit with a murder indictment in the 1994 cold case on Thursday. Larry Atkinson, 64, who is now confined to a wheelchair, was hit with two murder raps in the strangulation deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and her 25-year-old daughter Sharon Roberts at the Grant Houses housing complex on Feb. 20, 1994. “You got the wrong person in jail,” Atkinson told Judge Althrea Drysdale at his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court. “I’m...
Irish hairstylist used by Hollywood stars died of cocaine overdose at family home, inquest hears
A postmortem of Darren Lacken (pictured) showed the award-winning stylist and co‑owner of Crow Street Collective salon in Temple Bar had 'lethal levels' of the drug in his body.
Brianna Ghey: Trans teenager’s final TikTok videos before she was stabbed to death in park
The tragic last videos of Brianna Ghey show the teenager walking happily in a park just weeks before she was murdered.Her heartbroken family released a statement on Monday, saying the attack has left “a massive hole” in their lives.In her final TikTok posts, 16-year-old Brianna can be seen talking to the camera while walking through a park, believed to be filmed in the same one where the attack took place.Another video shows the teenager playing with her dogs, while a famous quote from 13 Reasons Why: “I’m giving life one last try” is heard dubbed over the top.Brianna’s body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on Saturday 11 February.A local boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Some ‘House of Horrors’ Turpin siblings finding life ‘impossible’ after parents’ torture: lawyer
An attorney for the tortured Turpin siblings said that life outside their parents’ “House of Horrors” is “impossible” for some of them to navigate. Five years after fleeing her family home in Perris, California — where she and her 12 siblings were starved and shackled by their parents — Jordan Turpin is a rising social media star and aspiring motivational speaker who has also inked a modeling deal. But Jordan, now 22, and the rest of her siblings are still traumatized by the nightmarish physical, mental and emotional abuse doled out by their sadistic parents, their attorney told The Post. “It’s a mixed bag,”...
Massachusetts woman charged with killing kids was a devoted mother and nurse, friends and colleagues wrote
Letters written by more than a dozen friends and colleagues of Lindsay Clancy portray the Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three young kids as someone who “lived and breathed for her children” and always wanted the best for them. The letters, which were submitted to Plymouth District...
37-Year-Old Man Suddenly Woke up Believing He Was 16 and in High School
Where was he, and who was that sleeping next to him? Ruth was equally perplexed by these inquiries, which is natural considering they came from her husband of 13 years. It didn't take long for the 37-year-old to figure out that she wasn't the only one Daniel didn't appear to remember. He had apparently forgotten everything, including their house, their 10-year-old daughter Libby, and the family's pets.
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
BBC
Star Hobson: Inquest into murdered toddler's death concludes
A coroner has concluded inquest proceedings into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson. Star, from Keighley, died in September 2020 after enduring months of abuse at the hands of her mother, Frankie Smith, and her partner, Savannah Brockhill. Both were convicted in relation to her death after a seven-week...
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker’s late mom Gloria left her son with inspiring parting words
Before his days of musical stardom, Travis Barker and his father Randy were dealt a heavy blow when Travis’ mom Gloria passed away before the would-be drummer had started high school. WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead. Best known for his influential drumming style which has seen him...
A Woman Cried Blue Tears and Was Blind After Tattooing Her Eyeballs
Why someone would endanger their sight by tampering with their eyes is a mystery to me. You may have heard that scleral (the white part of the eye) or eyeball surface tattoos are the next trend in the world of extreme body modification.
TMZ.com
'NYPD Blue' Star Austin Majors Dead At 27, Possible Fentanyl Poisoning
Austin Majors, who made his mark as a child star on the hugely successful "NYPD Blue" has died ... TMZ has learned. Austin died Saturday night while staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles. A source with direct knowledge of the circumstances surrounding his death tells us there's...
TMZ.com
Bam Margera Giving His Dad Elvis' Robe, Thanks to Priscilla Presley
Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley's friendship is paying off for him in a big way -- he's hooking up his dad with an iconic Elvis robe .. TMZ has learned. Bam tells us he was first introduced to Priscilla's son Navarone Garcia -- through mutual friends in the music industry -- and since then he's formed his own relationship with Priscilla.
