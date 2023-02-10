Read full article on original website
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
