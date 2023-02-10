ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Germany to ease visa conditions for some earthquake victims

BERLIN (AP) — The German government wants to temporarily ease visa restrictions for survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria who have close family ties to Germany if they are facing homelessness or were injured. “It’s about helping in times of need. We want to make it possible...
Experts found Chilean poet Neruda was poisoned, nephew says

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Forensic experts have determined that Chilean poet Pablo Neruda died of poisoning nearly 50 years ago, a family member of the Nobel Prize winner said Monday. The revelation by Rodolfo Reyes, a Neruda nephew, is the latest turn in one of the great debates of...

