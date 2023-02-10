Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase CEO invites DC residents over for ice cream and crypto talk
Brian Armstrong, CEO of United States-based cryptocurrency firm Coinbase, is looking for lawmakers and regulators to discuss regulatory clarity in the crypto space. In a Feb. 13 tweet, Armstrong put a call out for anyone with access to the Dirksen Senate Office in Washington, D.C. to meet him at the building’s snack bar and “chat about crypto.” According to the Coinbase CEO, he was looking for “low sugar options” amid the selection of soft serve ice cream and toppings.
CoinTelegraph
Multichain DEXs are on the rise with new protocols enabling them
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to offer users a high degree of control over their assets and a more secure trading environment than centralized exchanges. However, one major limitation of DEXs is their inability to support cross-chain and margin trading. There...
CoinTelegraph
Brazil’s oldest bank allows residents to pay their taxes using crypto
A major Brazilian bank is offering a new and convenient option for taxpayers to settle their dues using cryptocurrencies. According to a statement published by Brazilian bank Banco do Brasil on Feb. 11, it is now “possible” for Brazilian taxpayers to pay their tax bill with crypto in a joint initiative with Brazilian-based crypto firm Bitfy.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin logo imperfection found on original artwork after 12 years
While Satoshi Nakamoto is credited as the anonymous creator of Bitcoin (BTC), what often goes unnoticed are the selfless contributions of the community members — miners, developers, designers, hodlers and investors — that help materialize the original vision. However, one such significant contribution was found to carry an imperfection for over 12 years, invisible to the naked eye.
CoinTelegraph
All-in-one DeFi platform RenQ Finance launches presale, raises over $100K on day 1
RenQ Finance is developing the world’s first all-in-one multichain decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. It has now launched the first stage of its crypto presale, with more than $100,000 worth of its native RenQ Finance (RENQ) token already sold on day 1. While other DeFi protocols have suffered by trying...
CoinTelegraph
Bakkt sunsets its consumer-facing crypto app to focus on B2B solutions
Digital asset platform Bakkt has announced its plans to shift its focus to B2B technology solutions. The company said it will soon be sunsetting its consumer-facing app, which was designed to give users the ability to utilize their digital assets in different ways. The app, launched in March 2021, offered a user-friendly experience that brought together various digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, loyalty points, and gift cards.
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin donates $227K to help earthquake victims in Turkey
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has now made at least two substantial contributions to help the victims of last week’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Feb. 6. Its death toll has now risen to 33,000 — one of the world’s worst in decades.
CoinTelegraph
UAE central bank to issue CBDC as part of its financial transformation program
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) is planning to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border and domestic use as part of the first of its newly-launched financial infrastructure transformation (FIT) program. In a recent announcement, the CBUAE introduced the FIT program and highlighted its...
CoinTelegraph
Canadian University Dubai backtracks on accepting crypto via Binance Pay
Not even 24 hours after the Canadian University Dubai (CUD) announced its partnership with Binance Pay to accept course fees in cryptocurrencies, a technical roadblock watered down the excitement behind the short-lived initiative. CUD, a private university in Dubai, was seemingly interested in allowing domestic and international students to pay...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miners as energy buyers, explained
The energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining is a trade-off for the security and decentralization of blockchain networks. However, through the use of sustainable energy sources and effective mining algorithms, there are ongoing efforts to make the process more energy-efficient and sustainable. Mining crypto uses energy because it is a process...
Comments / 0