Brian Armstrong, CEO of United States-based cryptocurrency firm Coinbase, is looking for lawmakers and regulators to discuss regulatory clarity in the crypto space. In a Feb. 13 tweet, Armstrong put a call out for anyone with access to the Dirksen Senate Office in Washington, D.C. to meet him at the building’s snack bar and “chat about crypto.” According to the Coinbase CEO, he was looking for “low sugar options” amid the selection of soft serve ice cream and toppings.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO