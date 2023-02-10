Open in App
Dickson, TN
Dickson County Source

Planning Commission Honors Kendel Barber for Service

By Source Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VMuk_0kimWeAL00

The City of Dickson’s Municipal Planning Commission recently honored Kendel Barber for her service on the board.

Barber resigned and attended her last planning commission in December after serving for three years.

She was nominated by Dickson Mayor Don L. Weiss Jr. and approved by the Dickson City Council July 1, 2019, to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Beth Garrett. She was appointed to a full three-year term Oct. 5, 2020.

Mayor Weiss nominated Dr. Mary McNeal, a pediatrician with Dickson Medical Associates, to serve the remainder of Barber’s term until October 2023 and she was unanimously approved by the Dickson City Council at its Feb. 6 meeting.

The eight-member Municipal Planning Commission includes six Dickson residents appointed to three-year terms, one member of the Dickson City Council who serves in conjunction with his or her four-year term and the mayor or his designee. Mayor Weiss chooses to designate a second member of the City Council as his designee.

Planning and Zoning Director Jason Pilkinton praised Barber and the other members of the commission for the work they do to guide the City of Dickson’s growth.

“This Planning Commission is a great group who cares about smart growth in the city and takes great pride and honor in their positions,” Pilkinton said. “I work with several other cities and their planning commissions and I always feel that we have one of the best groups and we are lucky to have them here.”

The current membership of the Dickson Municipal Planning Commission includes Councilpersons Jason Epley (1st Ward) and Kyle Sanders (2nd Ward) and citizen members Jamie James, Steve Scherer, C.K. Pruett, Brett Reynolds and Mike Petty, who serves as chairman.

A graduate of Austin Peay State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and a Master of Science in Management, Barber and husband Jeff have two sons, Brice and Mac, and a daughter, Montgomery Jean.

The Dickson Municipal Planning Commission oversees implementation of the city’s zoning ordinances and offers guidance on the city’s growth. It meets at 6:30 pm on the third Tuesday of each month in the Council Chambers at Dickson City Hall, 600 East Walnut St. All meetings are open to the public.

