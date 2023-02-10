Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells in Los Gatos for $4.2 million
A 2,912-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 100 block of Stacia Street in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 30, 2023 for $4,150,000, or $1,425 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot, which also has a pool.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto
A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in Fremont
A spacious house built in 1978 located in the 43200 block of Noria Court in Fremont has new owners. The 2,097-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $1,001 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,519-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Silicon Valley
Downtown San Jose building with Wild West ties might be bulldozed
SAN JOSE — A veteran developer wants to bulldoze a downtown San Jose with ties to Wild West icon Levi Strauss & Co. and replace it with a parking lot. Swenson has filed a proposal to demolish the downtown San Jose building at 115 Terraine St. that was built in 1949, if not earlier, and is linked to Levi Strauss, the history-rich company whose roots date back to the Old West when it manufactured jeans and other clothing.
Silicon Valley
Homeowner invokes ‘builders remedy’ in brazen plan to build 20-unit housing complex in Los Altos Hills
To hear Sasha Zbrozek tell it, the story behind his plans to tear down his four-bedroom house in tony Los Altos Hills and replace it with an apartment complex is a simple tale of a young man’s California dream home being ruined by the region’s notorious red tape — and his decision to “rage against the machine.”
Silicon Valley
Tin Pot Creamery pivots to grocery store sales, closes Campbell, Palo Alto, San Mateo shops
Your next indulgent serving of Tin Pot Creamery’s ice cream will be a new experience. Ten years into the venture, founder Becky Sunseri is taking the business into a new direction, switching from selling at her own scoop shops to selling at grocery stores and through other channels. “We’ve...
This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in California
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, California is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
More Bay Area pharmacies will close permanently
The new closures will add to an already shrinking list of pharmacies.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Feb. 6
A house in Danville that sold for $3.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $711.
Sprouts Is Expanding its Bay Area Footprint
According to a pending beer and wine license application, the health grocery and organic food store is planning to open a new location at 375 N Capitol Avenue in San Jose.
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
SFGate
Santa Cruz's Waterfront Promenade Reaches an Inflection Point
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — West Cliff Drive is not a typical neighborhood thoroughfare. High above the glittering blue waters of Monterey Bay, where surfers and seals bob in the waves, the small two-lane road hugs the surprisingly close edge of the cliffs. On a recent morning, a couple rode a two-seater bicycle along the roadway, soaking in the expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A group wearing puffer jackets teetered on an impressive outcropping 40 feet above the water to snap a photo.
PLANetizen
Bay Area Cities Largely Miss Housing Element Deadline
With the January 31 deadline for having housing elements approved by the state come and gone, dozens of California cities will see some of their zoning codes voided under the formerly little-known ‘builder’s remedy’ law, which allows affordable housing projects to bypass local zoning laws. According to...
SFist
San Francisco Landlords Have Filed a Lawsuit Trying to Stop the City’s ‘Empty Homes Tax’
An angry group of San Francisco landlords and property owners are taking legal action against the city's recently passed "Empty Homes Tax" (Proposition M) to try to get it overturned, court records show. The new lawsuit comes from a handful of San Francisco property owners, including Eric Debbane and Andrew...
East Bay cyclists ‘doored' by drivers in targeted attacks
A bicyclist group based in the East Bay says several of its members have been targeted by cars on recent group rides, according to a statement from East Bay Bike Party.
crimevoice.com
Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies
San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
Eater
Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open
About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
contracosta.news
Feb 3-9: Pleasant Hill Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pleasant Hill Police Calls reported between February 3-9 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pleasant Hill. 2/4 – Starbridge ct: STATES TWO OF HIS VEHS BURG’D CAR ALARM WENT OFF 15 AGO, JUST NOW CALLING STATES HE WAS CASING NBRHOOD HIMSELF BEFORE, WANTS A PD REPORT. HIS VEH’S ARE PARKED IN THE OLD BOYSCOUTS PK LOT. RP STANDING BY. 08 WHI BMW 4DR AND GRY 14 BMW CP, WINDOW SMASH ON BOTH. NO SUS INFO.
Silicon Valley
Job cuts widen as tech, biotech firms plan fresh rounds of layoffs
Tech and biotech companies have begun to reveal plans for multiple rounds of job cuts in the Bay Area, disquieting disclosures that suggest the current layoff surges will be ongoing. The unsettling news came to light after Microsoft reported it would cut 62 jobs in Mountain View, layoffs that were...
