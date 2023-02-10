ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Four-bedroom home sells in Los Gatos for $4.2 million

A 2,912-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 100 block of Stacia Street in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 30, 2023 for $4,150,000, or $1,425 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot, which also has a pool.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto

A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in Fremont

A spacious house built in 1978 located in the 43200 block of Noria Court in Fremont has new owners. The 2,097-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $1,001 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,519-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
FREMONT, CA
Silicon Valley

Downtown San Jose building with Wild West ties might be bulldozed

SAN JOSE — A veteran developer wants to bulldoze a downtown San Jose with ties to Wild West icon Levi Strauss & Co. and replace it with a parking lot. Swenson has filed a proposal to demolish the downtown San Jose building at 115 Terraine St. that was built in 1949, if not earlier, and is linked to Levi Strauss, the history-rich company whose roots date back to the Old West when it manufactured jeans and other clothing.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Santa Cruz's Waterfront Promenade Reaches an Inflection Point

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — West Cliff Drive is not a typical neighborhood thoroughfare. High above the glittering blue waters of Monterey Bay, where surfers and seals bob in the waves, the small two-lane road hugs the surprisingly close edge of the cliffs. On a recent morning, a couple rode a two-seater bicycle along the roadway, soaking in the expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A group wearing puffer jackets teetered on an impressive outcropping 40 feet above the water to snap a photo.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
PLANetizen

Bay Area Cities Largely Miss Housing Element Deadline

With the January 31 deadline for having housing elements approved by the state come and gone, dozens of California cities will see some of their zoning codes voided under the formerly little-known ‘builder’s remedy’ law, which allows affordable housing projects to bypass local zoning laws. According to...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies

San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open

About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
contracosta.news

Feb 3-9: Pleasant Hill Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pleasant Hill Police Calls reported between February 3-9 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pleasant Hill. 2/4 – Starbridge ct: STATES TWO OF HIS VEHS BURG’D CAR ALARM WENT OFF 15 AGO, JUST NOW CALLING STATES HE WAS CASING NBRHOOD HIMSELF BEFORE, WANTS A PD REPORT. HIS VEH’S ARE PARKED IN THE OLD BOYSCOUTS PK LOT. RP STANDING BY. 08 WHI BMW 4DR AND GRY 14 BMW CP, WINDOW SMASH ON BOTH. NO SUS INFO.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Silicon Valley

Job cuts widen as tech, biotech firms plan fresh rounds of layoffs

Tech and biotech companies have begun to reveal plans for multiple rounds of job cuts in the Bay Area, disquieting disclosures that suggest the current layoff surges will be ongoing. The unsettling news came to light after Microsoft reported it would cut 62 jobs in Mountain View, layoffs that were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy