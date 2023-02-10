Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Warriors Land Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram In Bold Trade Scenario
With the NBA’s trade deadline passed, teams can only hope they’re in the best place they could have put themselves in. Some teams made major changes. Others made more minor moves. For one reason or another, they felt like they were mostly set up already. Now, time will tell if they were right.
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
Lakers Rumors: Clippers May Audition Ex-LA Point Guards
Same city, same stadium, different jerseys!
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Chris Paul Wants Phoenix Suns To Sign Carmelo Anthony
Chris Paul reportedly wants the Phoenix Suns to sign Carmelo Anthony.
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Legendary rapper Jay-Z tried to prevent legendary actor Denzel Washington from getting into a fight during a Los Angeles Lakers game.
Clippers President Takes A Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry While Describing A 'True Point Guard'
Lawrence Frank of the Los Angeles Clippers, says the team made efforts to get a true point guard while linked to Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook but can move on without getting one.
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Actress Nia Long is still upset with the Boston Celtics' decision to reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka's improper affair with a team staffer, which resulted with the head coach's year-long suspension.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
sportszion.com
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
lakeshowlife.com
A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon
The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
Report: Grizzlies offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges
The Grizzlies are the mystery team that was willing to put four future first-round picks in a trade offer for forward Mikal Bridges, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast after Thursday’s trade deadline that he had heard of one team offering four first-rounders to the Nets for Bridges. Brooklyn acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Suns as part of its package for Kevin Durant.
Lakers-Stanley Johnson reunion is now likely thanks to Spurs’ gaffe
The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves at the NBA trade deadline that made the team younger and more talented. That being said, there is still one massive hole that the team can address and that is the small forward position. Los Angeles does not have a true small forward...
Lakers News: LA Misses Out On Another Top Buyout Market Wing Candidate
LA has one open roster spot to burn.
Detroit Pistons' James Wiseman trade goes through as Warriors OK deal despite failed physical
Troy Weaver and the Detroit Pistons can breathe a sigh of relief. The Pistons' four-team trade Thursday to acquire James Wiseman is official, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania, after a failed physical with a another team and player put the deal in limbo over the past 48 hours. What...
NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant As Soon As He Lands In Phoenix: "Snake In The Desert"
NBA fans are already trolling Kevin Durant, the newest member of the Phoenix Suns.
Moore: Suns gave up too much for Kevin Durant? Zzzzzzzzzz ...
We’ve heard that the Kevin Durant trade wasn’t worth it. That the Suns gave up too much by swapping out a slew of draft picks along with the Twins. That Durant is over the hill. And that Phoenix now has a depth problem that’s just asking for playoff disappointment.
