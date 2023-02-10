Mad River Community Hospital To Suspend Home Health Services With the Goal of Resuming Services When the Economic Climate Stabilizes

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Caltrans Hosting Virtual Public Meeting Thursday on ‘South Broadway Complete Streets Project’
Heads up! Caltrans is hosting a virtual public meeting on Feb. 16 to discuss planned improvements for pedestrians and cyclists along the Broadway portion of U.S. 101 in Eureka. Meeting details are provided below. The South Broadway Complete Streets Project aims to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety and connectivity as...
kymkemp.com
Garberville Moves Forward With Tank Replacement Project Without Connection to Redway
Even as Garberville Sanitary District employee, Dan Arreguin, gave a promising rainfall report to the GSD board, and GSD consultant Jennie Short reported that water usage was well below the district’s projected usage for the year, the attention of staff and board remains focused on water storage efforts to mitigate district impacts from drought.
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Credit Union Increases Number of Scholarships Available
This is a press release from Coast Central Credit Union:. Coast Central Credit Union announced it is currently accepting applications for up to 25 college scholarships, available to students graduating this year from high schools throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Scholarships are awarded in the amount of up to $5,000 each, disbursed over a four-year period.
kymkemp.com
Arcata’s Annual Sidewalk Improvements Project Will Begin Tomorrow
The City of Arcata announced [recently] that the Annual Sidewalk Improvements Project 2022 will begin making infrastructure improvements on Monday, Feb. 13. The City of Arcata has contracted with RAO Construction for this project. Work involves removing and installing new sidewalk and ADA compliant ramps as well as improvement and installation of drainage features at: 11th St. and A St, 13th St. and B St, 13th St. and Union St, 14th St. and Union St. and H St. between 8th St. and 9th St.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Adds Three New Bike Share Stations
The City of Arcata has added three new bike share stations throughout the town at Shay Park, 30th St. near the Yurok Housing Project and at the corner of 7th St. and I St. The City of Arcata restarted its bike share program in 2021 with a partnership between Tandem-Mobility and Cal Poly Humboldt. Since 2021, there have been at least four active bike share stations: one at the northern side of the Arcata Plaza, another at the southern side of the plaza, one at Harry Griffith Hall at Cal Poly Humboldt and the fourth at Jolly Giant Commons at Cal Poly Humboldt.
kymkemp.com
Long-Overdue Runway and Electrical Improvements to Begin in June at ACV
The Humboldt County Department of Aviation will begin Phase 1 of the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) Runway and Electrical Rehabilitation Project in June. This project will be conducted in three phases to make much needed improvements to ACV’s primary runway, which was last rehabilitated in 1994. Work...
kymkemp.com
‘Zero Waste Ways to Love This Valentine’s Day’: City of Arcata
The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Departments encourages community members to celebrate Valentine’s Day the zero waste way. Valentine’s Day, like other holidays, is known to often create a lot of waste. Shopping contributes to much of the waste that happens on Valentine’s Day, but there are other options. Here are some tips on how to have a green Valentine’s Day and enjoy the holiday while still being kind to the environment.
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast
RIO DELL, Calif. - Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Offer a Sweetheart of a Valentine’s Deal
We’re not sure how serious they are…but, the Fortuna Police Department has joined with a number of law enforcement agencies across the nation offering a “Valentine’s Week Special.”. The Facebook post notes that Valentine’s Day is arriving soon and asks, “Do you have an ex-Valentine that...
kymkemp.com
Carrie Elizabeth Hagedorn: An ‘infectious laugh’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Carrie Elizabeth Hagedorn, loving wife, mother, sister, cousin, and wonderful friend, born in...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Win-River Casino Expansion: One Step Closer
Redding Rancheria is one step closer to a long-held dream of changing the tax status of 232 acres it owns along Interstate 5, just south of Redding’s city limits, into federal trust or non-taxable status for gaming purposes. “We are gaining traction in establishing our restored lands into trust...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:37 a.m.] ‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
kymkemp.com
Merry Marie Pack: ‘A Legacy of Love and Kindness’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Merry Marie Pack,. Merry was born August 1, 1962, in Eureka California,. Merry...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Earthquake! 2.5M Earthquake 28 Kilometers West of Ferndale
More information at the USGS.
kymkemp.com
One Dead After Explosions and Fire in Weaverville Home
This is a press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, February 10, 2023 at approximately 11:30 PM, explosions and a structure fire were reported...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 276: Unsolved murder, housing protests, Arkley anger, another Grammy, domestic violence deaths, more
Crime Junkie — one of the world’s most popular podcasts — covered the unsolved killing of David Josiah Lawson, students are protesting Cal Poly Humboldt housing challenges as the university expands, multimillionaire Rob Arkley is threatening to move his company outside of city limits as Eureka prioritizes housing over parking lots, Eureka’s Pine Motel makes way for a future Subway and Starbucks, a building that was once owned by Jeff Bridges’ family is coming down in Eureka, Fortuna cops arrested a guy who agreed to buy booze for a teenager outside of a liquor store, Eureka export Sara Bareilles won another Grammy, the courts in Mendocino allowed a cheating man’s drunk driving because they believe he needed to escape the wrath of his wife, domestic violence deaths in McKinleyville, Ferndale export Guy Fieri goes ‘80 For Brady,’ local event picks, and more.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Feb. 10, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Senior homelessness is on the rise, the Arcata Gateway Plan moves forward at glacial pace, plus where in Humboldt are you watching the Super Bowl? Those stories and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor. FURTHER READING:. HUMBOLDT TODAY can be viewed on LoCO’s homepage...
krcrtv.com
Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County
REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
kymkemp.com
Pandora is a ‘Jolly Young Girl Who Loves All Toys!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Pandora. I am a female, white Dogo Argentino mix. Age: The...
kymkemp.com
John Edward Johnson: ‘A Damn Good Man’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. It is with great sorrow that our family announces the passing of our...
