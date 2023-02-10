ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAAY-TV

Jacari Lane sweeps ASUN men's basketball awards

ATLANTA, Ga. - University of North Alabama freshman guard Jacari Lane of Huntsville, earned both ASUN Conference Men's Basketball weekly honors announced by the league office Monday. Lane was tabbed as ASUN Player and Newcomer of the Week after averaging 24 points in two Lion victories last week. The Player...
FLORENCE, AL
April Killian

The Mysterious Spook Lights of Cloverdale, Alabama

You may have heard of the Texas "Marfa lights" or the "Brown Mountain lights" of North Carolina. At both locations, people have persistently seen mysterious glowing orbs of light appear that seemingly have no explanation or known source. Sightings like this have gone on for centuries in several places around the world. We have our own version of these mysterious glowing orbs in north Alabama. Read along to find out more about the mysterious spook lights of Cloverdale, Alabama.
CLOVERDALE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

‘Thank you for a life that I’d call happy’: Hines retires from Hartselle church of Christ after 42 years

When Phillip Hines preached his final sermon as the full-time minister at the Hartselle church of Christ, it was the end of an era for the 69-year-old husband, father and grandfather. Hines retired at the end of 2022, delivering a message entitled ‘Thank you for a life that I’d call happy’ on Christmas Day – wrapping up a career behind the pulpit that spanned more than four decades.
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Man says daughter, granddaughter nearly died with 2 others in Alabama shooting allegedly over utilities

The Falkville man charged with shooting three people last Sunday, two of whom died, also shot at but missed a woman and her daughter, according to the woman’s father. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 36, is in Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, and his 36-year-old stepson Marcus Ken Reed. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Sarah Conley, who received multiple gunshot wounds but was released Monday from Huntsville Hospital, according to authorities.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Florence Fire & Rescue engineer loses home to fire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An engineer with Florence Fire & Rescue lost his home to a fire on Feb. 11. Kevin Darby and his three daughters lost their home and belongings to the fire. The home was declared a total loss. Darby and his girls were not at home when...
FLORENCE, AL
alcornnewsms.com

Corinth police issues alert for missing female

Yolanda was reported missing by her daughter last night. She has not spoken to her since February 4. Neighbors reported they had not seen her in several days. She will have either long orange colored braids or short grey hair. She drives a gold PT Cruiser. Contact Corinth PD with...
CORINTH, MS
WSFA

Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Jury Trial Set for One for 2019 Ardmore Murder

A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at...
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three firefighters were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for burn treatment after battling a fire Saturday morning in Tuscumbia. WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, reports that dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate says the flames had already breached the roof when crews arrived at Colonial Gardens Apartment.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

New apartments heading to Southwest Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New housing options are heading to Southwest Decatur. City council members voted 4-1 to approve a new 24-unit apartment complex on 8th street and Moulton Heights Road during Monday night’s city council. The complex will feature three two-story buildings including two-bed one-bath units. Councilman Billy...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Blasting on I-565 in Madison expected to cause traffic delays

To improve traffic flow to Town Madison, expect traffic delays on Interstate 565 in Madison next week. The city said Friday that scheduled blasting along the interstate in the vicinity of Town Madison will take place Monday and continuing through Friday. The blasting is for the construction of westbound flyover ramp on I-565 into Town Madison.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

3 firefighters taken to hospital for treatment after Tuscumbia apartment fire

Tuscumbia Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning. The Muscle Shoals Fire Department, Sheffield Fire Department and several volunteer firefighters from various departments also responded. Three firefighters were trapped for a short time and taken to Helen Keller Hospital, according to the Colbert County EMA. Several...
TUSCUMBIA, AL

