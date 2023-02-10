Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Jacari Lane sweeps ASUN men's basketball awards
ATLANTA, Ga. - University of North Alabama freshman guard Jacari Lane of Huntsville, earned both ASUN Conference Men's Basketball weekly honors announced by the league office Monday. Lane was tabbed as ASUN Player and Newcomer of the Week after averaging 24 points in two Lion victories last week. The Player...
The Mysterious Spook Lights of Cloverdale, Alabama
You may have heard of the Texas "Marfa lights" or the "Brown Mountain lights" of North Carolina. At both locations, people have persistently seen mysterious glowing orbs of light appear that seemingly have no explanation or known source. Sightings like this have gone on for centuries in several places around the world. We have our own version of these mysterious glowing orbs in north Alabama. Read along to find out more about the mysterious spook lights of Cloverdale, Alabama.
$500K lottery ticket sold in Lawrenceburg
A Tennessee Lottery player in Lawrenceburg won $500,000 from an instant game scratch-off ticket.
Hartselle Enquirer
‘Thank you for a life that I’d call happy’: Hines retires from Hartselle church of Christ after 42 years
When Phillip Hines preached his final sermon as the full-time minister at the Hartselle church of Christ, it was the end of an era for the 69-year-old husband, father and grandfather. Hines retired at the end of 2022, delivering a message entitled ‘Thank you for a life that I’d call happy’ on Christmas Day – wrapping up a career behind the pulpit that spanned more than four decades.
Man says daughter, granddaughter nearly died with 2 others in Alabama shooting allegedly over utilities
The Falkville man charged with shooting three people last Sunday, two of whom died, also shot at but missed a woman and her daughter, according to the woman’s father. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 36, is in Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, and his 36-year-old stepson Marcus Ken Reed. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Sarah Conley, who received multiple gunshot wounds but was released Monday from Huntsville Hospital, according to authorities.
WAFF
Florence Fire & Rescue engineer loses home to fire
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An engineer with Florence Fire & Rescue lost his home to a fire on Feb. 11. Kevin Darby and his three daughters lost their home and belongings to the fire. The home was declared a total loss. Darby and his girls were not at home when...
alcornnewsms.com
Corinth police issues alert for missing female
Yolanda was reported missing by her daughter last night. She has not spoken to her since February 4. Neighbors reported they had not seen her in several days. She will have either long orange colored braids or short grey hair. She drives a gold PT Cruiser. Contact Corinth PD with...
WAAY-TV
Blasting, full traffic stoppages scheduled along I-565 in Madison through Friday
Residents and motorists in the area of Interstate 565 should prepare for extra noise at lunchtime and 4 p.m. each day through Friday. If they're traveling on I-565, they can expect a traffic delay, too. The city of Madison said crews will be blasting along I-565 Tuesday through Friday as...
WSFA
Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
WAAY-TV
Alabama State Fire Marshal investigates Tuscumbia house fire
Three firefighters were hurt in Saturday's blaze. They were taken to the hospital and released Saturday.
WHNT-TV
Jury Trial Set for One for 2019 Ardmore Murder
A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at...
WAFF
Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three firefighters were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for burn treatment after battling a fire Saturday morning in Tuscumbia. WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, reports that dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate says the flames had already breached the roof when crews arrived at Colonial Gardens Apartment.
WAFF
New apartments heading to Southwest Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New housing options are heading to Southwest Decatur. City council members voted 4-1 to approve a new 24-unit apartment complex on 8th street and Moulton Heights Road during Monday night’s city council. The complex will feature three two-story buildings including two-bed one-bath units. Councilman Billy...
Blasting on I-565 in Madison expected to cause traffic delays
To improve traffic flow to Town Madison, expect traffic delays on Interstate 565 in Madison next week. The city said Friday that scheduled blasting along the interstate in the vicinity of Town Madison will take place Monday and continuing through Friday. The blasting is for the construction of westbound flyover ramp on I-565 into Town Madison.
WHNT-TV
Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)
Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
WAFF
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
WAAY-TV
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Morgan County for families affected by Jan. 12 storms
A new resource has opened in Morgan County for families impacted by the Jan. 12 bout of severe weather. The Federal Emergency Management Agency was set to open a disaster recovery center 1 p.m. Monday in Decatur at the Turner Surles Community Center. Families who visit the center will have...
Sheffield man arrested after allegedly ‘delivering’ fentanyl pills at Walmart
Authorities arrested a man in Muscle Shoals after witnessing a drug delivery in the parking lot of Walmart.
WAAY-TV
3 firefighters taken to hospital for treatment after Tuscumbia apartment fire
Tuscumbia Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning. The Muscle Shoals Fire Department, Sheffield Fire Department and several volunteer firefighters from various departments also responded. Three firefighters were trapped for a short time and taken to Helen Keller Hospital, according to the Colbert County EMA. Several...
Lauderdale County drug trafficking suspect reportedly cut ankle monitor after bonding out
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a drug trafficking suspect after he bonded out and cut his ankle monitor, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
