ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Would We Benefit from Terraforming Deserts into Farms?

Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1xF5_0kimVDZ300

When Mark Twain said “Buy land, they are not making it anymore”, he touched on an issue that wouldn’t be a problem until much later than his time. Overpopulation, pollution and the incoming minor inconvenience that we refer to as ecological collapse of the world we live in made land a valuable commodity. But not just any land. Land that is suitable for agriculture, also often called arable land, is essential for food security and will continue to be so in the near future.

To understand terraforming as a concept in terms of agriculture, we need to know what factors play a role in plant growth. There are four essential factors at play. Plants need light, water, nutrients and an ideal temperature to grow to their full potential. A mix of these four factors will decide how fertile that region is. Give a region enough rain, sunlight and warmth and its ecosystem will flourish with a variety of plants. That’s why the Amazon Rainforest is filled with countless nutritious fruit species that are filled with vitamins and the arid lands of Southwestern United States are filled with… tumbleweeds which are not really useful for much other than feeding mules and building tension in a western.

If you want to terraform a desert into a more fertile land, the first thing you need would be a clean source of water which can be done by creating an artificial lake near the land we are going to turn into arable land. A large body of water that will be used for irrigation can also take care of the scorching heat problem in the desert, as we know artificial canals can help bring temperatures down. Most deserts get plenty of sunlight so that was not an issue to begin with, so we can check that off the list too. When you take the fact that we already fertilize the land we use in agriculture, terraforming doesn’t seem like a sci-fi concept at all.

We have already done this to a certain extent with countries like Egypt and Israel utilizing the drip irrigation method to do agriculture with a limited source of water. Desert greening is also a slow but effective method of small-scale terraforming. So why don’t we already do it? Because as it stands now, the land we have now is more than enough to feed the world. We can just import food we need from nearby countries that have plenty of arable land and take care of the problem that way. But will this be enough in the future when the populations continue to rise and the declining ecological situation we are in begins to take a turn from bad to much worse? Plus, we still think there would be some benefits to terraforming deserts into different habitats for agriculture even if we are not necessarily in dire need of more food.

The first benefit would be variety. Yes, your country may be the chief importer of potatoes in the world, but that means you won’t be craving a juicy pineapple every now and then. Domestic farming of different vegetables and fruits at reasonable prices would make more exotic foods available in different parts of the world. This would also make supply lines shorter and reduce the traffic of ships that travel day and night to import and export goods all over the world, and make logistics easier. You probably remember that week where we all took a break from being depressed about COVID-19 to make fun of that ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal. Even that seemingly minor and admittedly absurd event had a significant impact on world trade, preventing 9.6 billion dollars worth of trade. Shorter supply lines also means less people will touch your food if that is something that bothers you.

Even if arable land is not an issue today, we will eventually need to learn how to terraform sooner or later if we want to colonize other planets and starting with our deserts would be the perfect case study on terraforming. If you are going to start change, you might as well start at home, right?

Terraforming as a concept is barely in its infancy years today. But the rising interest in colonizing Mars in the public sphere will eventually make this topic pop up again. Most of the planets in our near vicinity are not habitable by humans, and terraforming them into liveable planets would be in our interest if we are going to colonize them. After all, who the hell wants to live in a gas giant?

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Future Asteroid That Threatens Earth May Be Near-Indestructible, Scientists Warn

A future asteroid that threatens Earth may be near-indestructible, scientists concluded in a new study that offered some "aggressive" solutions for what to do if we ever face one. Scientists who studied tiny specks of dust recovered from a potentially hazardous asteroid discovered that “rubble-pile” asteroids, which are loose conglomerations...
The Independent

Huge meteorite discovered in Antarctica contains oldest material in solar system

Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...
sciencealert.com

Astronomers Just Discovered a 'Bear' on Mars

Facial pareidolia is the human tendency or illusion of seeing facial structures in an everyday objects – such as seeing the "man in the Moon," or the face of Jesus on a piece of toast. But here's a newly found crater on Mars that might be a case of...
sciencealert.com

NASA Rover Encounters Spectacular Metal Meteorite on Mars

MSL Curiosity is going about its business exploring Mars. The high-tech rover is currently exploring the sulphate-bearing unit on Mt. Sharp, the central peak in Mars' Gale Crater. Serendipity placed a metal meteorite in its path. The meteorite is made mostly of nickel and iron, and it has a name:...
Interesting Engineering

A step towards anti-aging – Scientists successfully extend the lifespan of a rat

An experiment conducted under the supervision of Dr. Harold Katcher is providing humanity with a ray of hope for achieving the dream of reversing aging. While serving his tenure at Yuvan Research Inc., he discovered the factor in young animals' blood that controlled the age of the organism. He tested it on eight female rats of the Sprague Dawley species. "Sima" is currently the only survivor of that group, but the age she reached has provided the scientist with a vision of human rejuvenation.
Interesting Engineering

How The Lotus Effect Was Discovered

Wilhelm Barthlott discovered the lotus effect. The lotus' highly rough surface, which enables air to get trapped in its cavities, was discovered by Barthlott's investigations. This prevents condensation from forming and makes it possible for wind to move water droplets across the surface, clearing away dirt particles.This lotus paint is now regarded as a perfect example of a natural world principle being applied to technology. Its microtexture mimics the surface of a lotus leaf thanks to its clever architecture made of filler material.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
135K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy