Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng
Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
Ford to Move Forward With $3.5 Billion EV Battery Plant With Chinese Company
Ford said it will collaborate with a Chinese supplier on a new $3.5 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Michigan, despite ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China. Ford will own the new facility through a wholly owned subsidiary instead of operating it as a joint venture with CATL,...
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
CNBC Daily Open: Oil Popped and Stocks Flopped — It Feels Like 2022 Again for Markets
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. It feels like 2022 again for markets. But investors want...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Asia Markets Fall as Investors Await Economic Data Releases in Week Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 1% and the...
Japan Reportedly Nominates Ueda as Next Central Bank Chief; Asia Markets Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as Japan reportedly announced its nomination of Kazuo Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor, according to Reuters. He is set to succeed incumbent head Haruhiko Kuroda, if confirmed by the country's parliament. Following the...
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
US Military Shoots Down ‘Unidentified Object' Over Lake Huron, 3rd This Week
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks for the Long Haul
Investors are trying to make sense of big corporate earnings, seeking clues about what lies ahead as macro headwinds persist. It's prudent for investors to choose stocks with an optimistic longer-term view in these uncertain times. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a...
Lidar Makers Ouster and Velodyne Complete Their Merger, Creating a Sector Powerhouse
Ouster and Velodyne have merged into a new company that will retain the Ouster name. Ouster's CEO, Angus Pacala, will lead the new company, while Velodyne's CEO, Ted Tewksbury, will chair its board of directors. The merger creates a lidar powerhouse with more than 850 customers and about $315 million...
‘Fed Is Not Your Friend': Wells Fargo Delivers Warning Ahead of Key Inflation Report
As Wall Street gears up for key inflation data, Wells Fargo Securities' Michael Schumacher believes one thing is clear: "The Fed is not your friend." He warns Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will likely hold interest rates higher for longer, and it could leave investors on the wrong side of the trade.
Turkey-Syria Reconstruction Costs to Come to ‘Billions of Dollars,' World Bank Says
Turkish and Syrian reconstruction efforts in the wake of devastating twin earthquakes last week will cost "in the billions of dollars," according to Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for Middle East and North Africa. The World Bank has already pledged roughly $1.8 billion of funding for Ankara and is...
Amazon's Zoox Robotaxi Now Giving Rides to Employees on Public Roads in California
Amazon-owned Zoox said employees are test-riding its driverless robotaxis on public roads in California. For now, the tests are limited to employees at Zoox's Foster City, California, headquarters. Amazon acquired the 9-year-old startup in 2020. Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle venture Zoox said on Monday that it is now testing its self-driving...
Shares of Palantir Pop as It Reports First Profitable Quarter
Shares of Palantir popped in extended trading Monday after the company released fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company also reported its first quarter of positive GAAP income at $31 million. "With this result, Palantir is profitable," CEO Alex Karp said in the release....
Mark Cuban: Internet Misinformation Will Only ‘Get Worse' as ChatGPT and Its Competitors Grow
Mark Cuban may be entertained by chatbots like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT and Google's upcoming Bard — but he isn't ready to trust them. Online misinformation "is only going to get worse" as artificial intelligence platforms evolve and spread, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and investor said on a recent episode of comedian Jon Stewart's podcast, "The Problem with Jon Stewart."
Europe Is Looking to Tackle Sky-High Debt Loads After Signs It Will Dodge a Recession
The euro zone is now expected to have reached a GDP (gross domestic product) rate of 3.5% in 2022, rather than the 3.2% estimated in November. The outlook for this year is also better with an expected GDP rate of 0.9%, compared to the 0.2% growth rate forecast just three months ago.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Coke and Cisco lead this week's earnings schedule. U.S. jets shoot down more unidentified flying objects. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wake up, it's Monday. The bulls are hoping this week is better...
