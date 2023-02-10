ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beekmantown, NY

2 Eagles, 1-Hundred Wins A Piece

By Ken Drake
 3 days ago

The Beekmantown boy’s wrestling team has been picking up wins throughout the season, but two stand outs have been doing it for the last four-plus seasons.

Juniors, Connor Bushey & Sawyer Bell each reached 100 career wins over the last week. Bushey doing it over the weekend, and Bell got to do it right at home at the Eagle nest.

I talked with the boy’s after their latest wins, and matches.

Highlights and hear from the boy’s in the video above.

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

