2 Eagles, 1-Hundred Wins A Piece

The Beekmantown boy’s wrestling team has been picking up wins throughout the season, but two stand outs have been doing it for the last four-plus seasons.

Juniors, Connor Bushey & Sawyer Bell each reached 100 career wins over the last week. Bushey doing it over the weekend, and Bell got to do it right at home at the Eagle nest.

I talked with the boy’s after their latest wins, and matches.

Highlights and hear from the boy’s in the video above.

