Effective: 2023-02-13 21:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-14 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pierce; Ware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Waycross affecting Pierce and Ware Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Waycross. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of agriculture and timberlands begins. On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp is flooded. On the Pierce/Brantley county line at the State Road 121 Bridge the boat ramp and dirt access roads are flooded. At 17.0 feet, On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp parking lot and access road is flooded and Simmons Trail is flooded cutting off one residence. On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Course Holes 14 through 16 begin to flood. At 18.0 feet, On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Golf Course is generally closed. Riverwoods Drive low lying properties begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PIERCE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO