A fresh start? Health Department of Northwest Michigan begins year with newly elected board and a new health officer

mibluesperspectives.com
Serving Michigan Seniors: Area Agencies on Aging
It’s a fact of life that creeps up on all of us, if we’re lucky. Leading a life that results in old age is reason to celebrate – think of all the experiences and wisdom seniors are brimming with. Still, there are parts of aging that are...
themanchestermirror.com
CRA takes disciplinary action against local area cannabis licensees
Submitted by Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. On February 10, 2023, administrative formal complaints and disciplinary actions were released against adult-use/medical marijuana licensees in January, and are now available for review in the Cannabis Regulatory Agency’s January 2023 Disciplinary Action Report. This month’s disciplinary actions include local marijuana businesses such as:
Column: Michigan’s cash assistance program is failing to reach families in need
In Fiscal Year (FY) 2011, the year Republican Gov. Rick Snyder took office, an average of 79,660 Michigan families per month received cash assistance through the Family Independence Program (FIP). Eleven years later, in 2022, only 11,947 families received it. What happened? First, let us not think for a second that this had to do […] The post Column: Michigan’s cash assistance program is failing to reach families in need appeared first on Michigan Advance.
sooleader.com
MDOT and local agencies enacting spring weight restrictions
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are enacting spring weight restrictions, an annual move to protect roads. Effective 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines north to and including M-55 from the intersection with US-31 in Manistee, then east on M-55 to the intersection with M-66 in Missaukee County, then north on M-66 to the intersection with M-55 in Missaukee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection with US-23 in Tawas City.
Is it breaking the law in Michigan to not recommend someone for a job?
Have you ever found yourself in the awkward position of having someone you know ask if they can put you down as a reference for a job they're applying for?. I've had that situation happen several times. One of the times involved someone I thought wouldn't be able to do...
Counties, cities and townships rejoice at Whitmer’s proposed funding boost
Tucked away between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s headline-grabbing spending proposals for education, infrastructure and more on Wednesday lies a potentially historic win for local governments. Whitmer’s $79 billion budget proposal, her fifth in office, recommends a significant increase totaling 10% in statutory revenue sharing payments in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 as compared to the current fiscal […] The post Counties, cities and townships rejoice at Whitmer’s proposed funding boost appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan lawmakers want to curb gun violence. What gun safety researchers suggest
For the Michigan lawmakers leading the charge to pass gun safety legislation, curbing gun violence is personal. State Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Keego Harbor, who heads the Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus, lost her childhood neighbor and her cousin to suicide. "Both of them died by firearm," she said. Bayer also served as the state senator for Oxford during the 2021 shooting rampage that left four dead and seven injured, including a teacher.
themanchestermirror.com
What winter? Michigan farmers, anglers hit hard by warm temperatures
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. While you might be putting your heavy coat in the back of your closet this week, Michigan’s mild winter has industries that rely on the cold scrambling to adjust to warmer temperatures. Temperatures in southeast...
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
WZZM 13
Michigan congresswoman shares details about object shot down over Lake Huron
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who serves Michigan's 7th District, is also a former CIA Officer. She said military officials shot down the object over Lake Huron.
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
wchstv.com
Line of lights in the sky concerns Michiganders
FLINT, Mich. (WEYI) — A strange line of lights that appeared in the sky Sunday night across Michigan is concerning many residents. Many believe it is either in relation to the object taken down over Lake Huron Sunday or is extra-terrestrial in nature. WEYI viewer Kim Knapp sent anchor...
lansingcitypulse.com
Blue-collar suicides focus of state prevention effort
Jack Timothy Harrison, Capital News Service (via Bridge Magazine) LANSING– Mental health problems, especially suicides, are significantly higher among blue-collar workers compared with other occupations, according to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Sean Egan, the department’s deputy director for labor, said at least eight of the 10...
greatlakesecho.org
Outdoor equity heading in the right direction
This is the first story in a 3-part Great Lakes Echo series on environmental equity and access to the outdoors in the region. For years, lack of outdoor equity has been something the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been trying to find solutions for. “Access hasn’t changed, but what...
UPMATTERS
Price of Michigan Recreation Passport to increase March 1
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Recreation Passport is set to see a slight price increase beginning next month. The passport, introduced in 2010, gives drivers year-round vehicle access to over 100 state parks and recreation areas, over 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails and other outdoor locations.
lansingcitypulse.com
Election deniers vie to lead broke Michigan GOP. Donors aren’t happy.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Trump loyalists Kristina Karamo and Matthew DePerno are touting big fundraising plans as they compete to take over the debt-ridden Michigan Republican Party, but traditional donors who abandoned the party may not be returning anytime soon. Instead, wealthy conservatives flummoxed by the direction of the state...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Governor Responds to Military Shooting Down an Object Over Lake Huron
Military officials shot down an object over Lake Huron on Sunday (Feb. 12). A few hours prior, the FAA closed the airspace over Lake Michigan, according to U.S. officials. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she is working with the federal government on the matter. She tweeted, “Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The Michigan National Guard stands ready.”
bridgedetroit.com
Michigan inflation relief checks: Why GOP is fighting Whitmer rebate plan
LANSING — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative Republicans are at odds again over tax relief legislation despite both sides saying they want to help Michigan residents cope with inflation. The dynamics are considerably different from last year, when Whitmer vetoed two broad GOP tax cut proposals. Now, Democrats...
WILX-TV
Michigan Man arrested after allegedly threatening utility works with handgun
OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were called to the residence on Big Creek Road in Big Creek Township for an alleged assault on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 10:50 a.m. Utility workers were running fiber optic...
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Petoskey News Review
