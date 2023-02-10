Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon’s regular season comes to an end with loss to Richfield
The Carbon Dinos welcomed the Richfield Wildcats to Price for the regular season finale. Back in January, when the two teams met up in Richfield, the Dinos fell just short, and on Friday night, a slow start in the second half was difficult to overcome, and Carbon ended the regular season with a 56-38 loss.
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overhead
A Utah witness at Lehi reported watching and photographing three lights in formation moving erratically at 8:53 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
ABC 4
Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured
A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. Millcreek woman’s trees go missing in front yard. Millcreek woman's trees go missing in front yard. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers Dealt With 35 DUIs Over...
Utah woman killed in a fatal collision with oil truck
One woman has died after she was hit and killed in a head-on collision with a hot oil truck on Monday morning.
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man calling himself ‘Elohim’ steals truck from Snow College, breaks into Manti Utah Temple
MANTI, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 36-year-old man calling himself “Elohim” stole a truck from Snow College, then broke into and barricaded himself inside “his house,” the Manti Utah Temple. Sanpete County sheriff’s deputies were notified by a security guard...
Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital
Law enforcement and EMTs responded to a fight between multiple children at a Wasatch County school. The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls. A parent took one of the...
Man hospitalized with 'traumatic injuries' after trench collapse in Payson
A trench collapse in Payson sent a contractor to the hospital with “traumatic injuries" Wednesday afternoon.
KUTV
68-year-old man dies after suffering medical emergency, hits head-on traffic on US-40
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, causing his truck to hit head-on traffic on US-40. Utah Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash a short time before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 32 and River Road near milepost 13 in Wasatch County.
kmyu.tv
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
Huge amounts of meth, heroin found in Utah drug trafficking bust
For the past several months, detectives have been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Utah and Salt Lake Counties, according to the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force. Seven have been arrested in the investigation.
Comments / 0