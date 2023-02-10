ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

castlecountryradio.com

Carbon’s regular season comes to an end with loss to Richfield

The Carbon Dinos welcomed the Richfield Wildcats to Price for the regular season finale. Back in January, when the two teams met up in Richfield, the Dinos fell just short, and on Friday night, a slow start in the second half was difficult to overcome, and Carbon ended the regular season with a 56-38 loss.
PRICE, UT
ABC 4

Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured

A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Fight at Heber middle school sends girl to hospital

Law enforcement and EMTs responded to a fight between multiple children at a Wasatch County school. The fight broke out Friday near the Rocky Mountain Middle School lunch room during lunch time. Heber City Police spokesperson Phil Kirk said the fight involved two girls. A parent took one of the...
HEBER CITY, UT

