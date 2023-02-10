ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Wylie's Regala, Long join Abilene High's Johnson on 5A all-state football team

By Staff reports
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

BRYAN – Wylie’s Braden Regala and K.J. Long joined Abilene High’s Kenneth Johnson on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state football team, which was announced Thursday.

All three were honorable mention picks.

Regala, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior, made the team as a receiver, while Long, a 5-9, 165-pound senior, was tabbed at quarterback.

Wylie won its first district title as a Class 5A program this past season, going 5-0 in District 2-5A Division II. The Bulldogs went 10-4 overall, falling to Arygle 35-28 in the region finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLjSC_0kimT5eu00

Johnson, 6-1, 185-pound senior, was Abilene’s lone pick on defense at linebacker.

The Eagles, playing in the UIL’s second-largest class for the first time in program history, after always being in the largest, finished fourth in District 2-5A Division I and bowed out in the third round to Burleson Centennial 24-14. AHS was 6-7 overall.

Dallas South Oak Cliff senior defensive lineman Billy Walton, who helped the Bears to the Class 5A Division II state championship, is the defensive player of the year.

Walton, who signed with Texas, had 105 tackles, including 34 for losses that included 20 sacks for the 13-3 Bears.

Midlothian senior quarterback Kaden Brown and Montgomery Lake Creek sophomore running back Tyvonn Byars shared the offensive player of the year honors. Brown, who signed with South Dakota State, passed for 3,291 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 639 yards for the 11-2 Jaguars who won their first Class 5A district title.

Byars rushed for 2,346 yards with 37 touchdowns in leading the 12-1 Lions to their first 5A district title.

SOC’s Clifton Todd was the coach of the year, winning his second straight state title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GH93_0kimT5eu00

TSWA Class 5A all-state team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Max Anderson, Frisco Reedy, 6-4.5, 303, Jr.; Colton Thomasson, Smithson Valley, 6-8, 325, Sr.

Tackles – Brione Ramsey-Brooks, South Oak Cliff, 6-5, 380, Sr.; (tie) Andre Cojoe, Mansfield Timberview, 6-6, 325, Sr.; Trevor Goosby, Melissa, 6-7, 300, Sr.

Center – (tie) Cody Clough, A&M Consolidated, Sr.; Brodan Elliott, Georgetown, 6-2, 280, Sr.

Wide receivers – Jalen Pope, Aledo, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Jalen Hale, Longview, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Tight end – Tripp Riordan, Frisco Wakeland, 6-5, 230, Sr.

Quarterback – Kaden Brown, Midlothian Heritage, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Running backs – Tyvonn Byars, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-10, 205, So.; James Peoples, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 190, Jr.; Aydan Martinez-Brown, College Station, 5-10, 165, So.

Fullback – Ben Carter, Liberty Hill, 5-8, 175, Jr.

All-purpose – (tie) Mekhi Sandolph, Waco University, 5-6, 160, Sr.; Tyrell Trevino, Mercedes, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Place-kicker – Dylan Riggins, Midlothian Heritage, 6-2, 160, Sr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6m4e_0kimT5eu00

DEFENSE

Linemen – Billy Walton, South Oak Cliff, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Nigel Smith, Melissa, 6-5, 270, Jr.; Keith Smith, South Oak Cliff, 6-3, 275, Sr.; Riley Van Poppel, Argyle, 6-5, 275, Sr.

Linebackers – Brandon Jones, South Oak Cliff, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Samuel Omosigho, Crandall, 6-1, 208, Sr.; Gavin Woods, Smithson Valley, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Grant Mirabal, Argyle, 6-1, 230, Sr.

Secondary – Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff, 6-0, 175, Sr.; David Spruiells, South Oak Cliff, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Gerald Lacy, Lancaster, 5-11, 185, Jr.; (tie) Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Luke Johnson, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 170, Jr.

Punter – Alejandro Gomez, Roma, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Utility – Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Lone Star, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Kick returner – Rett Andersen, Alamo Heights, 5-11, 180, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Briley Barron, Texas High, 6-5, 305, Sr.; Kolt DelaTorre, Denton Ryan, 6-2, 295, Sr.

Tackles – Isaac Sohn, Aledo, 6-4, 285, Sr.; Wes Tucker, Argyle, 6-5, 275, Sr.

Center – Jackson Harrison, Liberty Hill, 6-1, 285, Sr.

Wide receivers – Drayden Dickmann, Georgetown, 5-11, 169, Sr.; Karson Maynard, Melissa, 6-4, 200, Jr.; Bryant Wesco, Midlothian, 6-2, 170, Jr.

Tight end – Bryce Gilchrist, Frisco Heritage, 6-3, 235, Sr.

Quarterback – Elijah Durrette, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Running backs – Taylor Tatum, Longview, 6-0, 195, Jr.; Sedrick Alexander, Austin LBJ, 5-9, 195, Sr.; Chase Bingmon, Terrell, 5-9, 170, Jr.

Fullback – Isaac Lozano, Roma, 5-7, 140, Jr.

All-purpose – Michael Terry, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 195, So.

Place-kicker – Cub Patton, Lubbock-Cooper, 6-0, 160, So.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Zachary Chapman, Fort Bend Marshall, 6-5, 250, Sr.; Dealyn Evans, Longview Pine Tree 6-6, 270, Jr.; Billy Smith, Longview, 6-1, 235, Jr.; Brendan Bett, Killeen Ellison, 6-5, 285, Sr.

Linebackers – Ta’Darion Boone, Longview, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Davhon Keys, Aledo, 5-11, 205, Jr.; Harrison Robinson, College Station, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Tommy Colligan, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 245, Sr.

Secondary – Javeon Wilcox, Lake Belton, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Tony Hamilton, College Station, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Willie Nelson, Longview, 5-9, 175, Jr.; David De Hoyos, Smithson Valley, 6-1, 205, Sr.

Punter – Noah Moaga, Belton, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Utility – Micah Simpson, Greenville, 5-9, 150, Sr.

Kick returner – Caleb Goodie, PA Memorial, 6-2, 180, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Logan Marshall, Brenham, 6-0, 270, Sr.; Mason Timmermann, New Braunfels Canyon, 6-4, 255, Sr.

Tackles – Devin Cage, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-1, 285, So.; Dante Garcia, PSJA North, 6-2, 280, Jr.

Center – (tie) Zach Erickson, Belton, 6-3, 305, Sr.; Jason Crowder, Argyle, 6-2, 280, Sr.

Wide receivers – Micah Hudson, Lake Belton, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Xayvion Noland, New Braunfels Canyon, 5-6, 155, Sr.; Ja’Koby Banks, Fort Bend Marshall, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Tight end – Ashton Garza, Hallsville, 6-3, 230, Sr.

Quarterback – Deuce Adams, New Braunfels Canyon, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Running backs – Davion Godley, Fulshear, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Noah Long, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 185, Jr.; LJ Martin, Canutillo, 6-2, 200, Sr.

Fullback – Jason Montes, PSJA North, 5-9, 195, Jr.

All-purpose – (tie) Jordyn Bailey, Denton Ryan, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Chris Bruce, Hays High, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Clayton Amaya, Smithson Valley, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Mo Foketi, A&M Consolidated, 6-0, 175, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Jailyn Gibbs, Wichita Falls Rider, 6-1, 208, jr; Korbin Johnson, College Station, 6-1, 260, Sr.; Avion Carter, Amarillo Tascosa, 6-6, 245, Sr.; Ansel Din-Mbuh, Aledo, 6-3, 285, Sr.

Linebackers – Braylan Shelby, Friendswood, 6-5, 235 Sr.; Homar Barrera, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Latreveon McCutchin, Austin LBJ, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Steven Garza, PSJA North, 5-9, 175, So.

Secondary – Jaden Allen, Aledo, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Chapman Lewis, Burleson Centennial, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Jordan Sanford, Mansfield Timberview, 6-0, 180, Sr.; (tie) A.J. Tisdell, College Station, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Punter – Trey Batson, Argyle, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Utility – Naje Drakes, Waco University, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Kick returner – (tie) Sam Lee, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Lone Star, 6-1, 170, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

(Abilene Only)

OFFENSE

Wide receivers – Braden Regala, Abilene Wylie, 5-9, 160, Jr.

Quarterbacks – K.J. Long, Abilene Wylie, 5-9, 165, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linebackers – Kenneth Johnson, Abilene, 6-1, 185, Sr.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene Wylie's Regala, Long join Abilene High's Johnson on 5A all-state football team

