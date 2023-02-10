ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Shemar Moore takes daughter to visit his mother’s grave: ‘Momma’s dream is now reality’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYFqc_0kimSrFi00

Shemar Moore shared a bittersweet moment with his new bundle of joy as he took her to see his mother’s grave.

The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, welcomed his first child , daughter Frankie, with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January.

And in his first weeks of fatherhood , Moore couldn’t wait to introduce little Frankie to his late mother Marilyn, who died in 2020.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, the “S.W.A.T.” actor held his newborn daughter as he wrapped his arm around Dizon during the special moment.

“Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma’s dream is now reality!!” Moore wrote alongside the snap of the trio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pKpN_0kimSrFi00
The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, shared a bittersweet moment with his new bundle of joy as he took her to see his late mother’s grave.
Instagram/@shemarmoore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSPI5_0kimSrFi00
Moore welcomed his baby daughter Frankie in January.
Instagram/@shemarmoore

He added that he’s “accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldn’t do on my own.”

In the sweet snap, Moore and Dizon can be seen holding a glass of wine as they toast to his late mother.

“Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I’ll call her ‘My little miracle’….. FRANKIE MOORE💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,” he went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bhVl_0kimSrFi00
Moore’s beloved mother Marylin died in 2020.
Instagram/@shemarmoore

“Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn ❤️🕊️ RIP 2/8/20.”

Later that day, the actor returned to his Instagram to share a heartwarming clip of his daughter laying on his chest.

“Her little eyes are open. Daddy and Frankie, just chillin’,” he says in the video. “Daddy n Frankie… My New Partner in Crime 🤩🥰.”

Moore recently opened up about becoming a new dad at age 52, saying his mom would be nothing short of proud.

“So I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old my mother is in heaven right now,” he said on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last month, adding that February 8 is the anniversary of his mom’s death.

Moore went on, “And on February 8th, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up,” he added. “It’s gonna be the best part of my — my life is pretty grand, but I know that whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

Comments / 4

Related
Page Six

Shemar Moore welcomes first baby with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, her third

Shemar Moore is a dad! The actor revealed on Wednesday that his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their first baby together. “Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!” Moore gushed via Instagram. “Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽” The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, surprised his Instagram followers with his “miracle” news earlier this month. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️,” Moore captioned a Jan. 9 Reel from his and then-pregnant Dizon’s sex reveal party. “Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥.” In the footage, the couple found out that they had a baby girl on the way with the help...
Soap Hub

What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?

Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
TMZ.com

T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
OK! Magazine

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab

She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
OHIO STATE
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo

Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos

Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
People

Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake celebrated his mom's birthday alongside his little one and father Dennis Graham over the weekend Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)! The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration. RELATED: Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring...
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
soaphub.com

A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home

On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
OK! Magazine

Riley Keough's Baby Girl Makes Her Public Debut Upon Their Return Home From Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral

Moving forward. A few days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., the star's daughter, Riley Keough, was spotted at Van Nuys Airport, returning home to California with her baby girl in her arms.The Monday, January 24, outing is the first time the tot has been seen out in public, as the actress revealed at the memorial she and husband Ben Smith-Petersen had secretly welcomed their first child last year.The Daisy Jones & The Six lead, 33, stepped off the plane in a long tan coat, jeans and sunglasses, while the little...
MEMPHIS, TN
Page Six

Page Six

174K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy