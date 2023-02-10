CLEVELAND, Ohio - Highs should once again top 50 on Tuesday, but the area can also expect to see some rain chances overnight. The National Weather Service calls for increasing clouds throughout the day on Valentine’s Day with the greatest chance for rain coming after midnight Tuesday night. While conditions will be breezy during the day, stronger winds in the 13-22 mph range will crop up late. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s. Wednesday looks to be breezy and warmer with highs in the 60s. Wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

