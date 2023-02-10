Read full article on original website
More deleted files: Ex-Householder aide testifies she was asked to wipe out files on nuclear bailout defense
CINCINNATI — A former aide to ex-House Speaker Larry Householder told jurors Monday that she was told to delete evidence of her work defending nuclear bailout legislation against a would-be repeal campaign. Anna Lippincott said the orders came from her boss, Jeff Longstreth, and Neil Clark, a lobbyist leading...
Corruption trial drags many Ohio political political players into the spotlight: Householder trial update
COLUMBUS, Ohio – FBI Special Agent Blane Wetzel has wrapped up his testimony in ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s corruption trial, leaving the witness stand on Friday after spending nine days under questioning from both prosecutors and defense attorneys. Wetzel, the FBI’s lead investigator on the case, laid...
Jewish human rights organization calls on Ohio leaders to change home-school rules after antisemitic group found on Telegram: Capitol Letter
Home schooling hate: Ohio political leaders need to change laws and regulations around home schooling to ensure children aren’t educated on the content from a recently uncovered neo-Nazi home-schooling Telegram channel run out of Ohio, said Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a leading Jewish human rights organization. But Laura Hancock reports that lawmakers may actually make it harder for the state to intervene in home schooling with a bill in the General Assembly.
No indication Gov. Mike DeWine will punish Ohio National Guard adjutant general for pushing reporter
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine has not said he will take any action against the head of the Ohio National Guard for arguing with and pushing a reporter who was arrested soon afterward at a news conference on the East Palestine train derailment. “As far as the administration goes, we’ve...
Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy hits presidential campaign trail, assembles campaign team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy entrepreneur from Cincinnati, is putting together what looks like a longshot presidential campaign as he weighs running for the White House next year. Ramaswamy, who passed on running for an open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican in 2022, had been considered...
Indicted Ohio lobbyist breaks silence during Householder trial testimony
CINCINNATI — A former lobbyist charged in the House Bill 6 corruption probe testified on Monday that he directed a client to give ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder a $500,000 campaign contribution in exchange for nuclear bailout legislation the company had previously sought unsuccessfully. Testifying in Cincinnati on Monday...
How FirstEnergy wrapped its tentacles around Ohio government: The Wake Up for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Two weeks into the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, testimony is delivering exactly what we hoped: a spotlight on the inner workings of Ohio state government. Reporter Jake Zuckerman...
Mobilizing against pesticides from the ground up
Editor’s note: Long before the term environmental justice was coined, farmworkers across the United States marched, rallied and organized to uphold the rights of essential workers who bring food to the table — including the right to pesticide protections. Over decades, their efforts have inspired subsequent generations of...
Erratic driver is having a medical emergency: Russell Township police blotter
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Traffic complaint, Kinsman Road:
Did your Super Bowl bet win? There’s a tax for that - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohioans were introduced to legal sports gambling in January. If their bets are good enough, they’ll be introduced to another new phenomenon next year — paying taxes on their winnings. While you usually shouldn’t dwell on failures, keeping a record of your lost bets...
Shoplifters just did it at the Nike store: Orange Police Blotter

Bet365 Ohio bonus code: turn any $1 NBA, college hoops bet into $200 bonus credits
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up with the latest bet365 Ohio bonus code offer this week to bet on any basketball or hockey game. New...
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023; jackpot $45 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $45 million. The numbers are 17-26-37-61-65 Powerball 2 Power Play 2x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 4-15-18-32-33-47 Kicker 745712. The jackpot increases to $5.3 million for the...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: new bet $5, win $150 bonus bets offer is here
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get started on one of the most popular sportsbook apps with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. New customers can...
Increasing clouds signal return of rain: Northeast Ohio’s Valentine’s Day weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Highs should once again top 50 on Tuesday, but the area can also expect to see some rain chances overnight. The National Weather Service calls for increasing clouds throughout the day on Valentine’s Day with the greatest chance for rain coming after midnight Tuesday night. While conditions will be breezy during the day, stronger winds in the 13-22 mph range will crop up late. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s. Wednesday looks to be breezy and warmer with highs in the 60s. Wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.
Buckeye wins Division II crown; Rootstown is runner-up in Division III: State wrestling duals recap
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Duals weekend was a big one for area wrestling teams. While St. Edward, Brecksville and Wadsworth claimed the top three spots at the Division I State Dual, Buckeye and Rootstown showed out in Divisions II and III, respectively. After wins against West Holmes (64-6) and 2020...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: $1,500 bet on Caesars for any Monday matchup
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code to make a big wager on any basketball or hockey game this...
