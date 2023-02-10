ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Jewish human rights organization calls on Ohio leaders to change home-school rules after antisemitic group found on Telegram: Capitol Letter

Home schooling hate: Ohio political leaders need to change laws and regulations around home schooling to ensure children aren’t educated on the content from a recently uncovered neo-Nazi home-schooling Telegram channel run out of Ohio, said Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a leading Jewish human rights organization. But Laura Hancock reports that lawmakers may actually make it harder for the state to intervene in home schooling with a bill in the General Assembly.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Mobilizing against pesticides from the ground up

Editor’s note: Long before the term environmental justice was coined, farmworkers across the United States marched, rallied and organized to uphold the rights of essential workers who bring food to the table — including the right to pesticide protections. Over decades, their efforts have inspired subsequent generations of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Increasing clouds signal return of rain: Northeast Ohio’s Valentine’s Day weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Highs should once again top 50 on Tuesday, but the area can also expect to see some rain chances overnight. The National Weather Service calls for increasing clouds throughout the day on Valentine’s Day with the greatest chance for rain coming after midnight Tuesday night. While conditions will be breezy during the day, stronger winds in the 13-22 mph range will crop up late. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s. Wednesday looks to be breezy and warmer with highs in the 60s. Wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy