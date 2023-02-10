What happens when a spectator at a PGA Tour event catches an errant shot? That is what Jordan Spieth found out at the Phoenix Open. On the fourth hole in his first round at TPC Scottsdale, Spieth's shot had a little too much heat behind it and a little too much wind underneath it. That resulted in the ball flying into a crowd and into the lap of a spectator. The fan picked up the ball off his leg and quickly tossed it onto the ground.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO