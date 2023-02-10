Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving says he won't discuss long-term future with Mavericks to avoid any 'unwanted distractions'
Kyrie Irving does not want to talk about a potential future with the Dallas Mavericks after this season. During his introductory press conference on Monday alongside Mavericks president and general manager Nico Harrison and Markieff Morris, Irving was asked what he would need to see from the organization to sign a long-term deal with the club.
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday
Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. Most of Martinez's fantasy value stems from his shot blocking, and he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday
McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut
Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks, Nets move in opposite directions; Bucks stay No. 1, but Celtics, Cavs close
Whoever said "the more things change, the more they stay the same" clearly doesn't watch NBA basketball. The changes brought on by a frenzied period leading up to Thursday's trade deadline have drastically altered the league's landscape, with the Phoenix Suns catapulting to the top of the championship odds by acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Duke vs. Virginia score: Controversial overturned foul at buzzer leads to Blue Devils' road loss in OT
Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. And again officials decided against calling a foul.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says he did 'check in' with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on deadline moves
Los Angeles Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the media on Saturday following the team's busy trade deadline week. Through a series of moves that was highlighted by a three-team deal that shipped Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers reshaped their roster in a significant way.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
WATCH: Jordan Spieth gets unique ruling after spectator catches his shot at Phoenix Open
What happens when a spectator at a PGA Tour event catches an errant shot? That is what Jordan Spieth found out at the Phoenix Open. On the fourth hole in his first round at TPC Scottsdale, Spieth's shot had a little too much heat behind it and a little too much wind underneath it. That resulted in the ball flying into a crowd and into the lap of a spectator. The fan picked up the ball off his leg and quickly tossed it onto the ground.
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games
Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report
Middleton (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics. Middleton sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, which will result in a reduction in minutes for Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp. Middleton should be good to go for both of Milwaukee's games heading into the All-Star break.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers
Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Injured Monday
Foligno (lower body) will not return to Monday's game against Florida. Foligno logged 8:14 of ice time before exiting Monday's contest. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's matchup with Colorado.
Astros' Matt Gage: Claimed off waivers by Houston
Gage was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday. The Astros had an opening on their 40-man roster, and Gage fills that spot. The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after Toronto at the end of January to make room for Chad Green after his two-year, $8.5 million deal became official. Gage posted a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings with Toronto, and also had a 2.34 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo in those 40 appearances. He'll have a chance to win one of the final spots in the Houston bullpen during the Grapefruit League.
