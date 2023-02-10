ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

WATCH: Portland State hits miracle buzzer-beater to defeat Northern Arizona

Saturday's Big Sky clash between Portland State and Northern Arizona may not have been at the top of anyone's watchlist, but the ending was must-see TV. With 0.4 seconds remaining and Northern Arizona leading 87-86, it looked like the Lumberjacks were about to wrap up a conference win. Portland State was inbounding the ball from underneath its own basket, and it was going to take a miracle for the Vikings to pull out a win.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag

Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games

Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday

Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. Most of Martinez's fantasy value stems from his shot blocking, and he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut

Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report

Middleton (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics. Middleton sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, which will result in a reduction in minutes for Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp. Middleton should be good to go for both of Milwaukee's games heading into the All-Star break.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Orlando Brown on stuffing Eagles pass rush in Super Bowl: 'Zero sacks, put it on a f---ing T-shirt'

Orlando Brown Jr. channeled his inner Tony Soprano following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Eagles. Brown, a starter on the Chiefs' offensive line, tweeted a photo of the fictional mob boss following Kansas City's 38-35 victory. The tweet also included a reference to the dominant performance turned in by him and the rest of the Chiefs' offensive line against Philadelphia's formidable pass rush.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Jordan Spieth gets unique ruling after spectator catches his shot at Phoenix Open

What happens when a spectator at a PGA Tour event catches an errant shot? That is what Jordan Spieth found out at the Phoenix Open. On the fourth hole in his first round at TPC Scottsdale, Spieth's shot had a little too much heat behind it and a little too much wind underneath it. That resulted in the ball flying into a crowd and into the lap of a spectator. The fan picked up the ball off his leg and quickly tossed it onto the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday

McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
