decrypt.co
Ordinals Gain Momentum With 76,000 NFTs Minted to Bitcoin
While the community remains divided, Ordinals has taken the Bitcoin ecosystem by storm. Despite pushback from Bitcoin purists, Ordinals—the NFT-like project on the Bitcoin blockchain—shows no signs of slowing, as over 76,400 inscriptions have been created to date. The number of Ordinals spiked on February 9, 2023, exceeding 20,800 inscriptions for the day, according to data from Dune.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Has Bought Almost $20M in Coinbase Stock Since January
Six weeks into 2023, long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood continues to relentlessly load up on Coinbase stock. Ark Invest, the investment house led by Cathie Wood, bought another 162,325 shares in crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) last Friday, according to an investor email seen by Decrypt. The latest purchase, worth $9.26...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Expands Data Center to Triple Hash Rate
After facing a massive debt crunch in November, Iris Energy announced on Monday that its hash rate is recovering to pre-FTX levels. Over the coming months, the Bitcoin mining firm’s self-mining capacity is slated to increase from 2.0 exahashes per second (EH/s) to 5.5 EH/s. One exahash equals one quintillion hashes—proposed answers to the complex math problems required to mine Bitcoin blocks.
decrypt.co
Coinbase ‘Will Defend Staking in Court if Needed’: CEO
The crypto exchange's CEO Brian Armstrong looks to be gearing up for a fight with the SEC over the legality of crypto staking services. U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has launched a defense of its staking services, after the future of the practice was thrown into doubt by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement action against Kraken last week.
decrypt.co
Paxos Halts BUSD Minting as SEC Prepares Lawsuit
Crypto brokerage firm Paxos Trust will “end its relationship with Binance” for the BUSD stablecoin. The SEC is reportedly taking aim at the owner and issuer of the world’s third-largest stablecoin, Binance USD. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plans to sue Paxos Trust for violating investor...
decrypt.co
IRS Should Focus on Centralized Exchanges: Blockchain Exec
Blockchain Association Executive Director Kristin Smith quips that "The IRS are reasonable people." It’s been two years since most people have thought about what Kristin Smith says will be the “biggest regulatory item for the year.”. The executive director of the Blockchain Association was referring to the $1.2...
decrypt.co
Layoffs Hit Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden, Sheds 22 Employees
The digital collectible giant announced the reduction in workforce as part of a restructuring. Magic Eden, the top marketplace for Solana NFTs, announced the layoff of 22 employees late Monday, citing company-wide restructuring as the wider crypto economy continues to grapple with a harsh winter. Since the beginning of 2023,...
decrypt.co
New ‘Sinbad’ Bitcoin Mixer Unmasked As Formerly Sanctioned Blender
Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic says that “Sinbad” is just a new name for the notorious mixing service favored by North Korean hackers. A federally sanctioned “coin mixer” used by criminals to launder money appears to have been relaunched under a different name, according to a blockchain analytics firm.
