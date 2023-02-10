Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
UAE’s central bank launches financial services digital transformation programme
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has launched its Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) programme in a bid to accelerate digital transformation in the country’s financial services sector. The CBUAE says the FIT programme consists of nine key initiatives to boost the UAE’s competitiveness as it looks to become...
fintechfutures.com
FIS reveals plans to spin off merchant business unit
US banking and payments technology giant FIS has announced plans to spin off its Merchant Solutions business as it looks to “strengthen its strategic and operational focus, capitalise on growth opportunities and unlock shareholder value”. FIS says uncoupling its merchant business, which mainly consists of payments software arm...
