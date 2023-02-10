Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says
LINCOLN — More people have continued to leave than enter Nebraska from other states, and the loss is heavily those with an education level of at least a bachelor’s degree. The worsening trend over the past decade is particularly alarming as 65% of jobs in the state and nation by 2030 likely will require at […] The post Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska proposal keeping biological boys out of girls’ restrooms taking feedback
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A proposal limiting Nebraska students to teams and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex is set to be discussed at the State Capitol this Monday. Legislative Bill 575 is also known as the Adopt the Sports and Spaces Act. It was introduced by...
agupdate.com
Nebraska couple creates their own opportunities in agriculture
Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it.”. Adam and Kaylyn Venteicher have taken these words to heart, each having a childhood dream that they made into a reality. For Adam, being a farmer had been his goal ever since he was...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Leaving for love and all the other reasons
If Allied Van Lines merged with H&R Block … From Gov. Jim Pillen’s State of the State address last month: “Our tax policy chases our kids and grandparents out of the state. We can’t grow Nebraska that way.” Really? Taxes drain the state of young brains? Drive Nana and Papa from their homes? The idea […] The post Leaving for love and all the other reasons appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
beyondthetent.com
The 21 Best Places to Go Camping in Nebraska: Discover Your Next Camping Spot!
Camping in Nebraska is a must-do activity, as there’s so much beauty, history, and outdoor recreation to enjoy. Whether you like a true primitive camping experience or more modern “glamping”, visiting historic sites or spending time in nature, enjoying the water, or staying on land, Nebraska has the perfect campgrounds for you.
WOWT
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a typical day, you’d find Jonathan Taylor working his food truck at Trucks and Taps. It’s usually a popular hub for food truck vendors to operate, but there are some days when he’s constantly on the road. “We largely work off requests,...
Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts makes the hard choice again regarding walk-ons
The Nebraska football program is about to see a massive reduction in the walk-on program thanks to Trev Alberts making the hard choices yet again. While there are bound to be people out there who think that the talk about the Nebraska football walk-on program will be another side effect of someone who doesn’t understand the program, Matt Rhule should avoid blame this time. In fact, it appears that the walk-on program is getting some cuts because a man who understands the Husker program quite well is making the hard decisions yet again.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National High School Athletic Coaches Association and the Nebraska Coaches Association announced the advancement of a dozen coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. The honorees include a North Platte coach James Orcutt in the sport of golf. Additionally, Lexington Boy’s Cross Country coach Sam Jilka is listed as an honoree along with a pair of McCook coaches, Matt Wiemers and Kristin Blume.
Raid on Environmental Trust and construction of new prisons panned
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen should drop his raid on the Nebraska Environmental Trust and should reconsider policies that appear to require not one, but two, new state prisons, a legislative panel was told Monday. Pillen’s proposed state budget would divert $14 million over the next two years from the Environmental Trust, which is funded […] The post Raid on Environmental Trust and construction of new prisons panned appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock.
WOWT
Nebraska bill aims to help missing and murdered indigenous people
Clearing skies and cool tonight, sunshine is back Monday with a beautiful afternoon. Omaha floral designer fights inflation on Valentine's Day. Inflation is impacting many businesses in the Omaha metro, including floral designers. Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police. Updated: 12 hours ago. A man is...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
WOWT
Indigenous woman looks for answers in family’s missing and murdered cases, speaks out in support of new Nebraska bill
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lestina Saul-Merdassi has four relatives from Nebraska who are either missing or were murdered. None of them with answers as to what happened. A new bill in the Nebraska legislature, LB328, aims to solve cases of missing and murdered indigenous people in the state. It follows...
1011now.com
Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a sport not often in the spotlight like football or basketball, but it’s accomplishments are no less praise-worthy. The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two Lincoln dance teams competed at the national level. The Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East Dance teams returned from Florida early this week with some accolades and hardware from the UDA National Dance Team Championship.
proclaimerscv.com
Nebraska – Propose $1000 Child Tax Credit aims to “help parents close the gap on child tax credit”
Lincoln Neb – Close to 900,000 Nebraskans would benefit from the proposed state child tax credit. Nebraskan legislator is proposing a similar state-level benefit to assist parents when the federal pandemic-boosted child tax credit decreases from $3,600 to $2,000 per kid. The majority of parents in Nebraska would receive...
Doane University: A Private University in Nebraska
We have talked about affordable community colleges in different states in the United States so people can know about a bunch of different places they can go in various states in order to get a good higher education. There is South Piedmont Community College in North Carolina, Technical College of the Lowcountry & Denmark Technical College in South Carolina, Atlanta Technical College in GA, Hillsborough Community College in FL, South Louisiana Community College in LA, and a community college in Virginia known as Germanna Community College. Now, this particular university is not a community college, but it is a private university that one of the people we have here at Mint Message attended & recently graduated from. It is a university that is known as Doane University that exists in Crete, Nebraska, so this might be a decent choice for people near Nebraska or other parts of the country for a reason we will explain later...
KETV.com
47-year-old Nebraska woman killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 47-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lincoln Friday night. In a news release, the Lincoln Police Department said a gray Ford Expedition was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and exited the ramp for North 14th Street around 8:17 p.m. Police said that vehicle crossed both lanes of North 14th Street and hit a pole before stopping.
Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are following the path of other conservative states in considering a bill that would allow medical providers, facilities and insurers to cite their religious, ethical or moral beliefs in denying some medical treatments. Critics say it's simply another way to target abortion rights and the LGBTQ community.
KETV.com
History of St. John African Methodist Episcopal, Nebraska's oldest Black church
OMAHA, Neb. — For centuries, the Black church has been a key piece of not only Black history but American history. In Nebraska, St. John AME (African Methodist Episcopal) is the state's oldest Black church. The church's current members are working hard to preserve its legacy. "Our building is...
Comments / 0