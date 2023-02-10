ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says

LINCOLN — More people have continued to leave than enter Nebraska from other states, and the loss is heavily those with an education level of at least a bachelor’s degree. The worsening trend over the past decade is particularly alarming as 65% of jobs in the state and nation by 2030 likely will require at […] The post Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Nebraska couple creates their own opportunities in agriculture

Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it.”. Adam and Kaylyn Venteicher have taken these words to heart, each having a childhood dream that they made into a reality. For Adam, being a farmer had been his goal ever since he was...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Leaving for love and all the other reasons

If Allied Van Lines merged with H&R Block … From Gov. Jim Pillen’s State of the State address last month: “Our tax policy chases our kids and grandparents out of the state. We can’t grow Nebraska that way.” Really? Taxes drain the state of young brains? Drive Nana and Papa from their homes? The idea […] The post Leaving for love and all the other reasons appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
beyondthetent.com

The 21 Best Places to Go Camping in Nebraska: Discover Your Next Camping Spot!

Camping in Nebraska is a must-do activity, as there’s so much beauty, history, and outdoor recreation to enjoy. Whether you like a true primitive camping experience or more modern “glamping”, visiting historic sites or spending time in nature, enjoying the water, or staying on land, Nebraska has the perfect campgrounds for you.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts makes the hard choice again regarding walk-ons

The Nebraska football program is about to see a massive reduction in the walk-on program thanks to Trev Alberts making the hard choices yet again. While there are bound to be people out there who think that the talk about the Nebraska football walk-on program will be another side effect of someone who doesn’t understand the program, Matt Rhule should avoid blame this time. In fact, it appears that the walk-on program is getting some cuts because a man who understands the Husker program quite well is making the hard decisions yet again.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National High School Athletic Coaches Association and the Nebraska Coaches Association announced the advancement of a dozen coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. The honorees include a North Platte coach James Orcutt in the sport of golf. Additionally, Lexington Boy’s Cross Country coach Sam Jilka is listed as an honoree along with a pair of McCook coaches, Matt Wiemers and Kristin Blume.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Raid on Environmental Trust and construction of new prisons panned

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen should drop his raid on the Nebraska Environmental Trust and should reconsider policies that appear to require not one, but two, new state prisons, a legislative panel was told Monday. Pillen’s proposed state budget would divert $14 million over the next two years from the Environmental Trust, which is funded […] The post Raid on Environmental Trust and construction of new prisons panned appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska bill aims to help missing and murdered indigenous people

Clearing skies and cool tonight, sunshine is back Monday with a beautiful afternoon. Omaha floral designer fights inflation on Valentine's Day. Inflation is impacting many businesses in the Omaha metro, including floral designers. Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police. Updated: 12 hours ago. A man is...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a sport not often in the spotlight like football or basketball, but it’s accomplishments are no less praise-worthy. The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two Lincoln dance teams competed at the national level. The Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East Dance teams returned from Florida early this week with some accolades and hardware from the UDA National Dance Team Championship.
LINCOLN, NE
Mint Message

Doane University: A Private University in Nebraska

We have talked about affordable community colleges in different states in the United States so people can know about a bunch of different places they can go in various states in order to get a good higher education. There is South Piedmont Community College in North Carolina, Technical College of the Lowcountry & Denmark Technical College in South Carolina, Atlanta Technical College in GA, Hillsborough Community College in FL, South Louisiana Community College in LA, and a community college in Virginia known as Germanna Community College. Now, this particular university is not a community college, but it is a private university that one of the people we have here at Mint Message attended & recently graduated from. It is a university that is known as Doane University that exists in Crete, Nebraska, so this might be a decent choice for people near Nebraska or other parts of the country for a reason we will explain later...
CRETE, NE
KETV.com

47-year-old Nebraska woman killed in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 47-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lincoln Friday night. In a news release, the Lincoln Police Department said a gray Ford Expedition was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and exited the ramp for North 14th Street around 8:17 p.m. Police said that vehicle crossed both lanes of North 14th Street and hit a pole before stopping.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are following the path of other conservative states in considering a bill that would allow medical providers, facilities and insurers to cite their religious, ethical or moral beliefs in denying some medical treatments. Critics say it's simply another way to target abortion rights and the LGBTQ community.
NEBRASKA STATE

