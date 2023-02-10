We have talked about affordable community colleges in different states in the United States so people can know about a bunch of different places they can go in various states in order to get a good higher education. There is South Piedmont Community College in North Carolina, Technical College of the Lowcountry & Denmark Technical College in South Carolina, Atlanta Technical College in GA, Hillsborough Community College in FL, South Louisiana Community College in LA, and a community college in Virginia known as Germanna Community College. Now, this particular university is not a community college, but it is a private university that one of the people we have here at Mint Message attended & recently graduated from. It is a university that is known as Doane University that exists in Crete, Nebraska, so this might be a decent choice for people near Nebraska or other parts of the country for a reason we will explain later...

CRETE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO