$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Tennessee residents
Payment of $4,000 of payments could come for millions of Tennessee residents because they pay double for their daily expenses and the continue surging inflation took a financial toll on the wallets of Tennessee residents.
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: Tennessee’s Conversation About Rejecting Federal Money for Education
Historically, the Federal Government had limited involvement in Public Education. That changed in 1965 when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) into law. ESEA doubled federal expenditures for K-12 education and gave the federal government much more input into education. That has been the debate...
Governor Lee Proposes Three-month Grocery Sales Tax Holiday
Tennessee shoppers may receive some financial relief later this year after another grocery sales tax holiday has been announced. During his “State of the State” address on Feb. 6, Governor Bill Lee announced his plan for a second grocery sales tax holiday. In 2022, the sales tax holiday...
fox17.com
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
Local lawmakers consider proposal to reject federal education funding
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local lawmakers say Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s proposal to reject federal education funding is worth exploring, while education advocates say it’s a short-sighted suggestion. Tanya Coats, president of the Tennessee Education Association, told News Channel 11 that the state should take any money it can get. “We need every […]
WSMV
Proposed bill would abolish community oversight boards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers have introduced legislation that would take power away from community oversight boards. House Bill 764 would abolish community oversight boards or COB’s and give city government the authority to create police advisory and review committees to make recommendations for complaints against officers. Frank...
knoxfocus.com
The 1969 Special Election in Tennessee
Robert A. “Fats” Everett lay ailing in Nashville’s Veterans Hospital. For decades the 6-foot-4 congressman, whose weight teetered between 255 and 370 pounds, had been a fixture in Tennessee politics. Everett had learned politics from some of the Volunteer State’s most successful practitioners of the art. “Fats” Everett was something of a political prodigy with a liking for people, a sunny disposition and a head for understanding politics. Everett had gotten himself elected to the Obion County Commission when he was only twenty-one years old. Two years later, Everett was elected circuit court clerk. “Fats” Everett served in the U. S. Army from 1942 – 45 during the Second World War and then became administrative assistant to Tennessee’s junior United States senator, Tom Stewart. Following Senator Stewart’s loss in the 1948 Democratic primary, newly elected Governor Gordon Browning sought out Everett to become his chief of staff.
wpln.org
Parents flooded public meetings on Tennessee’s 3rd grade retention law. Now they’re taking action.
In the pews of Woodbine United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, dozens of parents and educators chanted, “Our students are more than a test.”. The test they were referencing was the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP. Specifically, the English Language Arts portion. At the end of this school year, under a new state law, the third graders who score less than proficient on that section could get held back.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Fast Food Chain
Boost compiled a list of the top fast food choices in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Lawmakers move to keep gas stoves in Tennessee homes
Two lawmakers have proposed a bill that would keep the government away from Tennesseans' gas stoves.
The safest cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
Tennessee pharmacies swing back after middlemen say prescription prices will go up for consumers
After News 2 ran a story last week about the issue, several local pharmacies reached out and wanted to respond.
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
WATE
Burchett Questions Balloon Incident
While public details on the object remain limited at this time, Representative Tim Burchett told WATE it was smaller than the balloon that was shot down the previous weekend off the coast of the Carolinas. Burchett Questions Balloon Incident. While public details on the object remain limited at this time,...
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
After wearing traditional garment on the House floor, TN lawmaker told to look for a new career
The Tennessee House GOP sent a message to a freshman Democratic State Representative on Friday: follow the rules or explore options outside of the General Assembly.
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
woltersworld.com
What NOT to Do in Tennessee
Hey there, fellow travelers! Today, we’re talking about what NOT to do when you visit the state of Tennessee. While many travel blogs will tell you the best places to visit in Tennessee, we want to be sure you know about the things you should NOT do as you search for the best Tennessee vacation spots.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold. While Tennessee experiences mild winter temperatures and little annual snowfall, the state’s coldest temperature on record might be surprising. The key to understanding weather and climate in Tennessee is the ability to differentiate between the state’s three regions. Chilly temperatures in the state grow colder from west to east due to factors like elevation. While most of us like to stay inside during winter, many Tennessee animals find ways to cope with the drop in temperature. Discover Tennessee’s coldest temperature on record and learn which animals thrive in the cold.
WATE
Bill to criminalize drag shows passes TN senate
The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. Good Morning Tennessee at...
