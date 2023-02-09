Robert A. “Fats” Everett lay ailing in Nashville’s Veterans Hospital. For decades the 6-foot-4 congressman, whose weight teetered between 255 and 370 pounds, had been a fixture in Tennessee politics. Everett had learned politics from some of the Volunteer State’s most successful practitioners of the art. “Fats” Everett was something of a political prodigy with a liking for people, a sunny disposition and a head for understanding politics. Everett had gotten himself elected to the Obion County Commission when he was only twenty-one years old. Two years later, Everett was elected circuit court clerk. “Fats” Everett served in the U. S. Army from 1942 – 45 during the Second World War and then became administrative assistant to Tennessee’s junior United States senator, Tom Stewart. Following Senator Stewart’s loss in the 1948 Democratic primary, newly elected Governor Gordon Browning sought out Everett to become his chief of staff.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO