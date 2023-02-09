ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WJHL

Local lawmakers consider proposal to reject federal education funding

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local lawmakers say Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s proposal to reject federal education funding is worth exploring, while education advocates say it’s a short-sighted suggestion. Tanya Coats, president of the Tennessee Education Association, told News Channel 11 that the state should take any money it can get. “We need every […]
WSMV

Proposed bill would abolish community oversight boards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers have introduced legislation that would take power away from community oversight boards. House Bill 764 would abolish community oversight boards or COB’s and give city government the authority to create police advisory and review committees to make recommendations for complaints against officers. Frank...
knoxfocus.com

The 1969 Special Election in Tennessee

Robert A. “Fats” Everett lay ailing in Nashville’s Veterans Hospital. For decades the 6-foot-4 congressman, whose weight teetered between 255 and 370 pounds, had been a fixture in Tennessee politics. Everett had learned politics from some of the Volunteer State’s most successful practitioners of the art. “Fats” Everett was something of a political prodigy with a liking for people, a sunny disposition and a head for understanding politics. Everett had gotten himself elected to the Obion County Commission when he was only twenty-one years old. Two years later, Everett was elected circuit court clerk. “Fats” Everett served in the U. S. Army from 1942 – 45 during the Second World War and then became administrative assistant to Tennessee’s junior United States senator, Tom Stewart. Following Senator Stewart’s loss in the 1948 Democratic primary, newly elected Governor Gordon Browning sought out Everett to become his chief of staff.
wpln.org

Parents flooded public meetings on Tennessee’s 3rd grade retention law. Now they’re taking action.

In the pews of Woodbine United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, dozens of parents and educators chanted, “Our students are more than a test.”. The test they were referencing was the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP. Specifically, the English Language Arts portion. At the end of this school year, under a new state law, the third graders who score less than proficient on that section could get held back.
Lauren Barton

The safest cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
WATE

Burchett Questions Balloon Incident

While public details on the object remain limited at this time, Representative Tim Burchett told WATE it was smaller than the balloon that was shot down the previous weekend off the coast of the Carolinas.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
woltersworld.com

What NOT to Do in Tennessee

Hey there, fellow travelers! Today, we’re talking about what NOT to do when you visit the state of Tennessee. While many travel blogs will tell you the best places to visit in Tennessee, we want to be sure you know about the things you should NOT do as you search for the best Tennessee vacation spots.
a-z-animals.com

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold. While Tennessee experiences mild winter temperatures and little annual snowfall, the state’s coldest temperature on record might be surprising. The key to understanding weather and climate in Tennessee is the ability to differentiate between the state’s three regions. Chilly temperatures in the state grow colder from west to east due to factors like elevation. While most of us like to stay inside during winter, many Tennessee animals find ways to cope with the drop in temperature. Discover Tennessee’s coldest temperature on record and learn which animals thrive in the cold.
WATE

Bill to criminalize drag shows passes TN senate

The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate.
