Popculture
Priyanka Chopra Used a Surrogate to Welcome Her Baby, and Now She's Responding to the Critics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the proud parents of a baby girl, Malti. They welcomed their first child via surrogate in January 2022. In a new interview with British Vogue, Chopra addressed the criticism that she's faced after using a surrogate to welcome her child into the world. When...
Chrissy Teigen Says She's Using Diapers After Her C-Section — Here's Why
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed another addition to their family on Jan. 3, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens. Teigen and Legend have two other children, daughter Luna, born in 2016, and son Miles, born in 2018. In an Instagram post celebrating the birth of her daughter, Teigen wrote, "She's here!...
Elite Daily
The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Paris Hilton hit back at mum's comments on her ‘heartbreaking’ struggle to conceive
Paris Hilton's mum Kathy Hilton once opened up on her daughter's apparent struggle to conceive, but the star has now hit back at the claims after welcoming her first child. Only a few hours ago, Paris announced she and her husband Carter Reum had welcomed a child via surrogate, leaving the social media world in shock.
John Legend Says His and Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Were a ‘Little Jealous’ During Her Pregnancy, Discusses How They Adjusted to Baby Esti
An adjustment. John Legend admitted that he and Chrissy Teigen had hesitations about how their kids would react to baby Esti ahead of her arrival. "We weren't sure how they would take it," Legend, 44, explained during an interview with E! News, which was posted on Thursday, February 2. "I felt like they were a […]
Whoopi Goldberg Chides 'View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin for Exposing Her Parents' Shotgun Wedding
Whoopi Goldberg couldn't believe her View co-host Sunny Hostin would expose her family secrets on national television. On Wednesday's episode of the ABC talk show, Goldberg chided her co-star after Hostin revealed that her parents hid the fact they had a shotgun wedding 15 days after she was born. After...
Nick Jonas was ‘impressed’ with daughter Malti’s ‘chill’ demeanor during debut
Calm, cool and collected. Nick Jonas was “impressed” by his daughter Malti’s “chill” composure as she made her debut at his Walk of Fame ceremony Monday. “She was super chill the whole time,” the Jonas Brothers member told Access Hollywood after the event honoring himself and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. “I was very impressed,” Nick, 30, continued. “It was wonderful to have her and my wife, [Priyanka Chopra], out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to [my] parents.” The “Jealous” singer joked that the “family affair” felt “like a wedding.” Chopra carried their 1-year-old at the ceremony, and Nick sent her a...
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
musictimes.com
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
The reason the Queen was 'furious' at William and Kate's wedding
It has been widely reported that the Queen was 'furious' on Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day back in 2011
John Legend Says His Secret to Good Skin Is Showering with Chrissy Teigen: 'Not to Get Too Graphic'
Legend told The Cut that water, sleep and shower time with his wife are the keys to glowing skin John Legend has a few skincare secrets up his sleeve. One of them is not doing it alone. The "All of Me" singer opened up to The Cut about his new personal care brand Loved01, telling the outlet that his skincare routine hinges on sharing showers with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Legend, 44, shared that using skincare and shower time to bond with your loved ones — like his brand's name...
TODAY.com
Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter
When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Glimpse Of Her Son In A Dalmatian Onesie: Watch
The Kardashian mommas are notorious for wanting to keep their newborns out of the spotlight, which is why Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram Story is all the more special! On Monday, the Good American founder shared a rare video of her son, six mos., in an adorable cow-themed onesie! Her baby (whose name is not publicly known) was pictured in his beige car seat complete with a fuzzy white blanket while his momma recorded him sweetly moving his tiny legs.
netflixjunkie.com
How Long Will King Charles Put up With Meghan Markle and Her Tantrums To Have her in The Coronation?
As we inch closer to King Charles’ historic Coronation in May, stirring revelations to keep making their way through us amidst the chaos. The Royal fiasco in itself is a rampant controversy going on since time immemorial. Currently, the entire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chaos has overshadowed every other forthcoming event in the United Kingdom or so feels King Charles.
sportszion.com
Khloe Kardashian give fans clue that she’s dating Nets Kyrie Irving’s ex-teammate Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian has started posting cryptic messages on Instagram, fueling speculation that she is back with her ex Tristan Thompson. Khloe’s fans are concerned that she would forgive her serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson and give him another chance. She ended her relationship with Tristan in 2021 after discovering...
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
EW.com
Jerry O'Connell dances with Magic Mike for 49th birthday and would do it again 'in a heartbeat'
Jerry O'Connell is living out his best Magic Mike dreams — and we all get to bear witness. The actor and talk show host joined the Magic Mike Live dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. The performance will make its debut on Friday's episode of The Talk.
