Elite Daily

The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Page Six

Nick Jonas was ‘impressed’ with daughter Malti’s ‘chill’ demeanor during debut

Calm, cool and collected. Nick Jonas was “impressed” by his daughter Malti’s “chill” composure as she made her debut at his Walk of Fame ceremony Monday. “She was super chill the whole time,” the Jonas Brothers member told Access Hollywood after the event honoring himself and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. “I was very impressed,” Nick, 30, continued. “It was wonderful to have her and my wife, [Priyanka Chopra], out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to [my] parents.” The “Jealous” singer joked that the “family affair” felt “like a wedding.” Chopra carried their 1-year-old at the ceremony, and Nick sent her a...
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
musictimes.com

Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing

A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
People

John Legend Says His Secret to Good Skin Is Showering with Chrissy Teigen: 'Not to Get Too Graphic'

Legend told The Cut that water, sleep and shower time with his wife are the keys to glowing skin John Legend has a few skincare secrets up his sleeve. One of them is not doing it alone. The "All of Me" singer opened up to The Cut about his new personal care brand Loved01, telling the outlet that his skincare routine hinges on sharing showers with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Legend, 44, shared that using skincare and shower time to bond with your loved ones — like his brand's name...
TODAY.com

Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter

When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Glimpse Of Her Son In A Dalmatian Onesie: Watch

The Kardashian mommas are notorious for wanting to keep their newborns out of the spotlight, which is why Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram Story is all the more special! On Monday, the Good American founder shared a rare video of her son, six mos., in an adorable cow-themed onesie! Her baby (whose name is not publicly known) was pictured in his beige car seat complete with a fuzzy white blanket while his momma recorded him sweetly moving his tiny legs.
netflixjunkie.com

How Long Will King Charles Put up With Meghan Markle and Her Tantrums To Have her in The Coronation?

As we inch closer to King Charles’ historic Coronation in May, stirring revelations to keep making their way through us amidst the chaos. The Royal fiasco in itself is a rampant controversy going on since time immemorial. Currently, the entire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chaos has overshadowed every other forthcoming event in the United Kingdom or so feels King Charles.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
