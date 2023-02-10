ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Cambridge Harbor site demolition complete

By Mike Detmer
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. recently announced it has completed the demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development. Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, adjacent Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes. Two empty medical office buildings were added to the original scope allowing the entire developable acreage to be cleared.

“This was truly a team effort that required all of our partners working together,” said CWDI executive director Matt Leonard. “The City of Cambridge, Dorchester County, State of Maryland, Municipal Utilities Commission, Delmarva Power and Shore Health helped with permitting, utility disconnects, funding and other critical activities.”

Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

