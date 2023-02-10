ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

9-1-1 issues resolved for Arlington Co., City of Alexandria

ARLINGTON, VA (7News) — The 9-1-1 call systems for Arlington County and the City of Alexandria were down for almost two hours due to technical difficulties. Arlington County officials sent out an alert around 12:45 p.m. stating that there were issues with calls to 9-1-1 and asking anyone with an emergency to call the non-emergency number or text 9-1-1.
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
D.C. Teen Arrested in Strong-Arm Carjacking

Takoma Park Police say that a D.C. teen has been arrested in connection with a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Thursday evening. Officers responded at approximately 7:32 p.m. Thursday to the area of Westmoreland Ave. and Carroll Ave. for a report of a carjacking, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. In his parked vehicle on Westmoreland Ave., the victim was working when he was approached by three suspects who walked from Carroll Ave. onto Westmoreland Ave. As the suspects approached the driver’s side door, they opened it and ordered the victim to exit. The victim complied and the three suspects fled in the vehicle towards Carroll Ave. and made a right turn.
