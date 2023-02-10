Read full article on original website
WJLA
Fairfax County votes to end COVID-19 Emergency Declaration on March 1. What we know
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In March 2020, the Fairfax County Government declared a local emergency for COVID-19. Almost three years later, on March 1, that declaration will end. The Board of Supervisors approved the move at its meeting on February 7. “The Declaration of Local Emergency has been...
WJLA
PG Co. Council asks inspector general to probe 'wasteful' spending on school construction
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With some of the oldest schools in the state and a huge maintenance backlog, new schools have been a top priority in Prince George’s County for years. Across the county, new buildings are going up and coming online. But several county council...
WJLA
CA Biberaj is asked to reimburse Loudoun County for 'personal or political' FOIA requests
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) – Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for communications between county supervisors and Biberaj’s current and former political opponents, Nicole Wittman and Elizabeth Lancaster. Wittman ran against Biberaj in 2019 and Lancaster is running against Biberaj this year...
WJLA
Frederick County Sheriff Office report 'major' drug organization take down, 5 arrests
FREDERICK COUNTY (7News) — Law enforcement officials in Frederick and Washington Counties said they took down a "major" drug organization, which led to the seizure of $750,000 worth of narcotics and the arrests of five people Thursday. “The quantities of fentanyl and crystal meth seized, believed to have come...
WJLA
2 arrested in Loudoun Co. after attempt to steal copper wire, police say
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two men were arrested Saturday after a burglary at an electrical storage yard in Loudoun County, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The storage yard is owned by Dominion Energy. Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 26000 block of...
WJLA
Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj campaign kickoff hits rocky start
Democratic Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj kicked off her reelection campaign Monday in Leesburg with her supporters, as a group of protesters that held signs that said, “Boot Buta.”. “We have reduced the daily jail population from 425 to 250 on a daily basis. That’s a saving of...
Prince William Police investigating third bank robbery in 9 days
It was determined that an unknown man went into the bank and handed a note to a teller which implied that he was armed and demanded money. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the man left the bank on foot headed towards Allerton Court. No firearm was seen and no injuries were reported.
Frederick County seizes over $750K in narcotics
Officials with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office say they have shut down a major drug organization after they seized more than $750,000 in Narcotics.
WJLA
9-1-1 issues resolved for Arlington Co., City of Alexandria
ARLINGTON, VA (7News) — The 9-1-1 call systems for Arlington County and the City of Alexandria were down for almost two hours due to technical difficulties. Arlington County officials sent out an alert around 12:45 p.m. stating that there were issues with calls to 9-1-1 and asking anyone with an emergency to call the non-emergency number or text 9-1-1.
WTOP
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
WJLA
Adams Morgan business owners pleading for solutions after string of robberies
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Even as business continues in Adams Morgan, some who live and work here said there is a different feel on the streets lately. More than 10 burglaries and robberies in the past few weeks at the local shops has businesses owners like Diana Mubarak constantly checking security cameras.
WJLA
Two men arrested trying to steal materials from Dominion property: Deputies
ALDIE, Va. (7News) — Two men are behind bars after sheriff's deputies say they were trying to steal from a Dominion property. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday to reports of two people cutting a fence on Dominion property.
WJLA
Uber driver, passengers robbed of $11K at gunpoint after crash in DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police in the District are searching for armed robbers who crashed into the back of an Uber early Sunday morning and held the driver and two passengers at gunpoint, authorities said. The Metropolitan Police Department says that at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection...
D.C. Teen Arrested in Strong-Arm Carjacking
Takoma Park Police say that a D.C. teen has been arrested in connection with a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Thursday evening. Officers responded at approximately 7:32 p.m. Thursday to the area of Westmoreland Ave. and Carroll Ave. for a report of a carjacking, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. In his parked vehicle on Westmoreland Ave., the victim was working when he was approached by three suspects who walked from Carroll Ave. onto Westmoreland Ave. As the suspects approached the driver’s side door, they opened it and ordered the victim to exit. The victim complied and the three suspects fled in the vehicle towards Carroll Ave. and made a right turn.
WJLA
7News On Your Side: What to know about DC's Canada Goose jacket robberies
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are tracking a string of similar crimes involving robberies of Canada Goose jackets in the District. The jackets are valued between $500 to $1,500. People are being robbed of these expensive coats on D.C. streets, police said, and in some cases, after a weapon...
WJLA
'Devastation is stunning': Fairfax Co. first responders aid Turkey after deadly quake
WASHINGTON (7News) — Fairfax County first responders are helping those impacted by deadly earthquakes in Turkey nearly one week after being deployed overseas. Members of VA Task Force 1 tweeted Sunday that "urban search and rescue teams continue working across the city of Aidyaman," and noted the "amount of devastation is stunning."
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
WJLA
Two people dead after multiple people found shot in a car in Charles County, sources say
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident after multiple people were found shot in a car, sources told 7News reporter Brad Bell. The shooting took place in Bryans Road on Indian Head Highway at Laurel Drive. Two people are reportedly dead and...
WJLA
1 dead in shooting outside Hobby Lobby in Capitol Heights, Maryland: police
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Ritchie Station Marketplace Shopping Center in Capitol Heights, Maryland Monday evening. The shooting was outside of a Hobby Lobby in the 1800 block of Ritchie Station Court, police said. SkyTrak7 was over the...
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
