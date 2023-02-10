ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Pickles in a blanket: This cheesy, 2-ingredient snack is a big dill on TikTok

The creator of the latest TikTok food trend doesn’t know what to call it, but the commenters sure do. “I call it, ‘I’m making this immediately.’”. In the viral TikTok about her self-described “guilty pleasure” of a pickle wrapped in fried cheese, Claire Snyder (@clurmurr on TikTok) says that though her husband thinks it’s “gross,” she’s posting because she’s sure her fellow pickle people are out there.
Tina Howell

Spinach and artichoke dip: Perfect game day or party snack

The biggest football game of the year, the Super Bowl is right around the corner and this delicious recipe for spinach and artichoke dip is the perfect combination of spinach, artichoke, and cheeses that makes the perfect game day or party snack. The best part about this dip is by cooking it in a cast iron skillet or casserole dish, it goes right from the oven to the table for easy clean up.
Dicle Belul

Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion.
Gin Lee

Pimiento (pimento) cheese sandwich spread

Today, I thought I would bring back a vintage southern pimiento cheese recipe that my mom and grandma used to make when I was growing up. Pimiento cheese can be served on crackers, sandwiches, and on celery sticks, etc.. It's still one of my favorite go-to-sandwich spreads.
Claudia Lamascolo

Chicken Wing Recipes

If you are looking for Chicken wings and dipping sauces you hit the jackpot!. This is your one-stop chicken wing and how-to-make dipping sauce shop and (so many kinds)we have step-by-step instructions for every wing sauce made easy!
Tina Howell

Easy 7-layer dip, game day or party time favorite

7-layer dip is truly a party favorite, whether buying a store made version or making your own. This Tex-Mex inspired dip is the perfect blend of refried beans, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and cheese topped with fresh vegetables for the perfect finish. It can be served with corn or tortilla chips, just depending on your preference. It is easy and affordable to make and always a crowd pleaser.
Dicle Belul

3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
Dicle Belul

Cinnamon Rolls

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls.
iheart.com

My Food Spread Picks: It's A Philly Thing, With A Twist, Go Birds!

Sautéed Onions & Peppers ( suggestion: use butter to sauté with a little brown sugar to caramelize onions!) Mix it all together/ Heat it up and dunk some good hoagie roll pieces in it!. Hoagie Dip. Cut up the following in very small pieces or cubes:. Salami. Peperoni.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Guacamole - a Super Bowl Favorite

The next item we're making for our Super Bowl Sunday celebration is Guacamole. This is another highly rated recipe (4.98-star from 378 votes when I last checked) and it's out of this world! I never realized how easy it was to make Guacamole. When selecting avocados, make sure they are ripe but not overly soft or mushy. Press on one end of the avocado and you're looking for ones that are firm but still have some give in them. I hope you enjoy this - we've already sampled some of this batch!
Chef Dennis

Pineapple Butter Cake

One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.
Allrecipes.com

Microwave Rice

No stove? No problem! Learn how to microwave rice with this quick and easy recipe. Yes, you can cook rice in the microwave! It's actually quite easy if you know what to do — and that's where we come in. This microwave rice recipe is incredibly quick and convenient.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole - A Complete Meal

Each weekend, I’ve been trying out a new breakfast casserole. Here’s one of our recent finds that we’ve enjoyed. I love a casserole you can bake in the oven and then everyone can sit around and enjoy it together. This one was delicious! I love the option of being able to include different types of meats in it. The original recipe for Hash Brown Casserole didn’t seem cheesy enough, so I adjusted the cheese in the recipe. It was an almost five-star recipe, so that told me it was worth trying. I hope you enjoy it!
12tomatoes.com

Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole

Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Chef Dennis

Stuffed Salmon Recipe

When it comes to stuffed salmon, my salmon stuffed with crabmeat, spinach and cream cheese is an over-the-top delicious and restaurant-style dish you can easily make in your home kitchen. Trust me, it takes salmon to a whole new level!

