Virginia State

Beijing eases meeting rule for US top diplomat in Hong Kong

Hong Kong (AP) — The United States consul general no longer needs to secure China’s approval before meeting officials in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong, after a rule put in place during heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing was relaxed. Under the new requirement, which started...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Turkey Earthquake Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage toward the previous government’s handling of a deadly earthquake. Now, three months away from an election, Erdogan’s political future hinges on how the public perceives his government’s response to a similarly devastating natural disaster. The aftermath of a massive earthquake isn’t the only parallel to the election of 2002. Back then, Turkey was in the midst of a financial crisis that was punishing its economy. Today, Turkey’s economy is being hammered by skyrocketing inflation, and Erdogan has faced widespread criticism for his handling of the problem, which has left millions of poor and middle class people struggling to make ends meet.
Palestinian man, Israeli policeman, killed in new fighting

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man on Monday was killed during a shootout in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian paramedics said, while an Israeli policeman was killed while trying to stop a Palestinian stabbing attack in east Jerusalem, police said. The incidents were the latest violence in a surge...
Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey

ADIYAMAN, Turkey (AP) — The desperate search for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria entered its final hours Monday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverized apartment blocks for any sign of life a week after the disaster. Teams in southern Turkey's Hatay province cheered and...
'They didn't send anything': White Helmets plead for help in Syria after quake

CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports on the humanitarian crisis in Syria as citizens struggle to survive after an earthquake pushes medical facilities to the brink. Years of Russian and Syrian regime bombardment have left hospitals ill-equipped to deal with an emergency of such magnitude.
WTA Doha Results

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):. Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (7), Canada, 6-2, 7-5. Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Marie Bouzkova (2), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1. Elise Mertens (5), Belgium, def. Elena-Gabriela...

