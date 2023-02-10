Read full article on original website
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Beijing eases meeting rule for US top diplomat in Hong Kong
Hong Kong (AP) — The United States consul general no longer needs to secure China’s approval before meeting officials in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong, after a rule put in place during heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing was relaxed. Under the new requirement, which started...
Unidentified objects shot down over US causing concern for politicians, public
It was a busy weekend for U.S. fighter jets that had to shoot down yet another high-flying object floating across North America Sunday afternoon. That's three in total since Friday, four in the past two weeks. The White House is defending its decision to shoot down the four unidentified objects.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
“Never seen anything like it”: "Aggressive" Trump special counsel hauls lawyers before grand jury
Two of former President Donald Trump's attorneys have reportedly appeared before a federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of sensitive government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago club and residence after he left office. Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who handled the former president's responses to the government...
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city: Updates as Russian offensive begins.
Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Widows of Russian soldiers were filmed being gifted fur coats – but weren't allowed to keep them, an anti-war group says
One of the women in the video told a Russian anti-war group that some had their fur coats taken away after the presentation.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Turkey Earthquake Politics
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage toward the previous government’s handling of a deadly earthquake. Now, three months away from an election, Erdogan’s political future hinges on how the public perceives his government’s response to a similarly devastating natural disaster. The aftermath of a massive earthquake isn’t the only parallel to the election of 2002. Back then, Turkey was in the midst of a financial crisis that was punishing its economy. Today, Turkey’s economy is being hammered by skyrocketing inflation, and Erdogan has faced widespread criticism for his handling of the problem, which has left millions of poor and middle class people struggling to make ends meet.
Palestinian man, Israeli policeman, killed in new fighting
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man on Monday was killed during a shootout in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian paramedics said, while an Israeli policeman was killed while trying to stop a Palestinian stabbing attack in east Jerusalem, police said. The incidents were the latest violence in a surge...
Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey
ADIYAMAN, Turkey (AP) — The desperate search for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria entered its final hours Monday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverized apartment blocks for any sign of life a week after the disaster. Teams in southern Turkey's Hatay province cheered and...
'They didn't send anything': White Helmets plead for help in Syria after quake
CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports on the humanitarian crisis in Syria as citizens struggle to survive after an earthquake pushes medical facilities to the brink. Years of Russian and Syrian regime bombardment have left hospitals ill-equipped to deal with an emergency of such magnitude.
WTA Doha Results
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):. Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (7), Canada, 6-2, 7-5. Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Marie Bouzkova (2), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1. Elise Mertens (5), Belgium, def. Elena-Gabriela...
