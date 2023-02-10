ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Red sibling sets take ‘family’ to new level

By By Jake Nichols Sports Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

NEWPORT — On sports teams across the nation, players will often refer to one another as “family.”

They use the word to break down after a huddle, they plaster it across locker room walls and t-shirts, and they rely on it to define the time and commitment they make with one another through the course of a long, grueling season.

Rarely, though, is the word “family” used in both a literal and figurative sense.

But that is exactly the case this season for the Cocke County Lady Red, a team that boasts four sets of siblings across its players and staff.

Brooke and Blake Clevenger are twins who are both freshmen.

Another set of sisters: Adisen and CG McNealy, one a sophomore and the other a freshman.

Paige Niethammer has led the Lady Red as a senior, while her sister Abby has filled in on the floor as a sophomore.

And finally, Carlie Ellison and Harley Taylor are a sophomore and junior, respectively, with Taylor serving as a manager for the Lady Red.

All four sets of siblings have been around one another throughout their childhoods, but they are also bound together by basketball.

Brooke and Blake have played together since they were “four or five,” Brooke said.

Added Blake: “It’s pretty good — we just fight a few times.”

Just as all sisters do, as Paige Niethammer was quick to note.

She and Abby have played together since they were in middle school, with Abby finding Paige in the post throughout their time in elementary hoops.

“She was able to handle the ball well and get it to me inside when we played at Parrottsville,” Paige added.

And now?

“It’s really fun,” Paige continued, “especially getting to play all three sports together. And since it’s my last year — I’ll never have the opportunity to play with her again.

“I won’t get the chance to play with my younger sister like she will, but it’s definitely cool to be able to play together.”

Added Abby of playing with their younger sibling, seventh-grader Chloe, when she moves up to high school: “I think it would be fun. I have always been the younger sibling, so it will be nice to be the older one.”

Adisen and CG McNealy round out the sibling player pairs, as they have — in Adisen’s words — “played together since we could start playing basketball.”

And, while Harley Taylor has not dribbled alongside her sister during games, she and Carsie Ellison have remained tight through the years.

“She started way before me,“ Carsie said. “But ever since I’ve been playing school ball, she has always been the manager.”

Said Harley: “It’s been good. I like to watch her play, and I’ll help her in practice.”

Altogether, the situation is certainly a unique one for Lady Red coach Chris Mintz.

“I’ve never had anything like it,” said Mintz. “One time I had a pair of sisters, but that’s been it. The rest of it has been just regular teams.

“But to have four of them on one team, it’s been cool.“

Paige Niethammer dove deeper, citing not only the rare nature of this circumstance — but the way the team helps each sibling pair mellow out when an argument arises.

“It definitely helps, especially if it’s more serious,” said Niethammer. “Then we eventually laugh and get over it, because we realize it was something stupid anyway. Where, if it was just us, we would keep fighting.

“I think it’s really cool. It helps the girls open up and let their personalities show, because they have their sister to be there. They’re all very different and unique in their own ways. It makes all four groups of us enjoyable.”

The Newport Plain Talk

