In the late 1940s and 1950s, the fear of communism in the US reached a hysterical pitch. Known as the Red Scare, it was a frenzy of anti-communist sentiment fueled by American fears of internal communist subversion. This perceived threat drove an intense investigation into those suspected to be communist sympathizers or communists themselves. The Cold War further intensified these fears, leading to an increase in prosecutions for espionage and other forms of communist subversion. The Red Scare was particularly strong during this period, with prominent people publicly accused and often ruined by unfounded accusations of being communists or associated with them. Its impact was so great that it remained a powerful force in US politics well into the 1960s and beyond.

