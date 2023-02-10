ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Column: Led by Pompeo, GOP has deep bench for 2024

By Claude Milot Columnist
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lc3C_0kimKUI500

When looking forward to the 2024 presidential elections, Democrats have a huge problem: they don’t want Joe Biden with his awful approval ratings leading the party over the cliff, and there’s no one on their weak bench to take his place.

Kamala Harris? Her ratings are even worse than Biden’s. Gavin Newsome? Nobody wants California to be the model for the rest of the country. Hillary Clinton? God, no, not again. Michelle Obama? Mayor Pete? Elizabeth Warren? Bernie Sanders? Yikes!

The Republican bench on the other side, however, is massed shoulder-to-shoulder with qualified candidates salivating at the chance to carry the party’s torch to victory.

Trump, of course, is the early favorite with a devoted, albeit shrinking base. A majority of Republican voters do not want Trump to lead them to defeat again. They like his policies, but are turned off by the man’s persona, not to mention his legal baggage and his negative impact on the 2022 elections.

So, who do we have on the Republican bench? I count a dozen big league players, but there are surely more looking for promotion to the majors.

Prominent names on the back of their uniforms are: Pence, DeSantis, Hailey, Pompeo, Cruz, Noem, Scott, Sununu, Hogan, Christie, Youngkin and Hutchinson. If all of these potential candidates jump in, Trump, the only one with a solid base, becomes a shoo-in to win the primary.

The key for Never Trumpers is to pare down the roster. It’s better not to become targets by declaring too early, but former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Hailey has already signaled with her declaration that the game is on. We should expect many of the others to do the same.

Best, I think, is for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to be next to declare his candidacy. That would surely be a good reason for many of the others to stand back, given his early polling lead against Trump. Voters love him for his handling of the COVID pandemic, his policies on education and his refusal to cave to “woke” corporations.

But DeSantis is likely to hang back, not wanting to be seen as neglecting Florida, the state that gave him such a huge win in 2022. If he puts off declaring his candidacy too long, however, he will find himself behind players already penciled in the batting order.

Of all the Republican hopefuls, one, in my opinion, towers above all: former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. None of the others have a resume that comes close to his: first in his class at West Point, a law degree from Harvard, followed by a private law practice, successful businesses in aerospace and oilfield equipment, six years representing Kansas in the House of Representatives, two as director of the CIA and three as Trump’s Secretary of State. Whew!

Among Pompeo’s most notable accomplishments at State were helping Trump withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (former President Obama’s horrendous nuclear agreement with Iran), moving the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and negotiating the Abraham Accords. In short, his experience and accomplishments are unmatched.

But Pompeo has one major flaw: he is dull. He lacks the flashy stage presence of a Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia governor, or the sparkling fluency of a skilled debater like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. His flat monotone may not generate enough excitement to get people to vote for him.

Democrats, on the other hand, fear Pompeo. They have already encouraged hit pieces attacking him for his stands on climate change, the Affordable Care Act (Obama’s healthcare plan), abortion and, at the top of the list, his loyalty to Donald Trump. Nothing could be worse than that.

