Feb. 10 Community News

ECU Symphony Orchestra

The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wright Auditorium. The concert will celebrate songs and dances for orchestra by Debussy, Chabrier, Delius and Elgar. It also features Cherubini’s “Ave Maria” and Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 performed by guest soloist Catherine Gardner. Free. Call 252-328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

Theater awards

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host the MAC Theatre Awards at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.

Pitt chess open

The Pitt Area Chess Open will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Carver Library, 618 W. 14th Ave. The event is a three-round G/70;d5 Swiss Format USCF Tournament. Sections will be divided up into groups of 8-12 players to allow for a maximum prize fund. Entry fee is $20, $5 more on site if not preregistered by 6 p.m. the day before. Same-day registration ends at 9 a.m. Visit pittchess.org.

Cupid’s Crawl

The annual Cupid’s Crawl 5K and 10K starts at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at Elm Street Park. The timed events feature USTAF certified courses, prizes and swag. Registration is ongoing at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greenville/CupidsCrawl10K5K. Packet pickup will be held 4-6 p.m. today at Fleet Feet, 207 E. Arlington Blvd. Race benefits Special Olympics NC and Law Enforcement United.

398th Engineer\Supply

The 398th Engineer\Supply Company will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 252-258-5330 or meeksfd@suddenlink.net.

Good Long Walk

A Good Long Walk will raise funds for ECU Health Cancer Care from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday at Champions Health and Fitness, 4190 Bayswater Road. Organizer Greg Parker will walk on a treadmill with guests and supporters for donations over 12 hours. Contact him at 252-414-0238 for details or email captgregparker@gmail.com or visit give.classy.org/AGoodLongWalk2023.

Food distributions

St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, distributes free food boxes 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call (252) 325-4162.

The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 252-752-6154.

Haddock Chapel

Haddock Chapel FWB Church, 1548 Ivy Road, will be celebrate its quarterly meeting and African American History Month at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Immediately after service an old-fashioned meal will be served. Pastor Robert Wilder will deliver the message.

Valentine Roses

The Women of The Moose will hold their annual Valentine Roses Sale Monday and Tuesday at the Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road. Call 252-717-0164 to pre-order or walk in. Orders are available for delivery or pick-up. Other flowers are available as well as gift baskets and balloons. Proceeds will be used for Mooseheart-Moosehaven and other community projects. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sunday hours previously announced are not available.

Singing valentines

The Carolina Chord Connection Barbershop Chorus will offer singing valentines on Monday and Tuesday. Go to carolinachordconnection.com and click on the heart to order online or call Katie at 252-524-1656.

“Shrek: The Musical”

The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road, will present “Shrek: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Feb. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Feb. 19. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Visit theoakwoodschool.org.

